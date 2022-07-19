Andrew Wiggins: I still wish I didn’t get vaccinated

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Andrew Wiggins
    Andrew Wiggins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Andrew Wiggins made his first All-Star team this year and was a crucial part of the Golden State Warriors’ run to the NBA title, but he still regrets one thing he did this season. “I still wish I didn’t get [vaccinated], to be honest with you,” Wiggins told FanSided.
Source: ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

https://twitter.com/joe_mussatto/status/1549506315512315917
https://twitter.com/ESPNNBA/status/1549503650007064577

Recommended Stories