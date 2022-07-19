Andrew Wiggins: I still wish I didn’t get vaccinated
Andrew Wiggins made his first All-Star team this year and was a crucial part of the Golden State Warriors’ run to the NBA title, but he still regrets one thing he did this season. “I still wish I didn’t get [vaccinated], to be honest with you,” Wiggins told FanSided.
Source: ESPN
