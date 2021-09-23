Andrew Wiggins still against taking the vaccine

There’s increasing concern among the Warriors about the early-season availability of starting small forward Andrew Wiggins, who has declined to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to NBA sources.

Source: Rusty Simmons @ San Francisco Chronicle

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Report: Warriors are worried Andrew Wiggins will miss time because he refuses to get vaccinated.

➡️ yhoo.it/3u5Cvcz pic.twitter.com/Ki1oKupcdV – 11:20 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

ICYMI: If Wiggins is not fully vaccinated by Oct. 13, Warriors could have home-court DISadvantage due to San Francisco COVID protocols. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 10:40 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Wiggins still not going to the David Guetta concert is concerning for the Warriors… – 10:40 PM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

I have a hard time believing that Ben Simmons will NOT be traded before training camp opens. The way I see it, deal to #Rockets for John Wall or to #Warriors for Andrew Wiggins most likely. #Sixers may be forced to include Tyrese Maxey, a Rich Paul client. Houston has extra picks – 5:40 AM

More on this storyline

San Francisco requires full vaccination to be allowed indoors for entertainment, including large events like NBA games at 18,000-seat Chase Center. New York City is the only other NBA market currently facing such restrictions. League sources believe the NBA will grant Wiggins a religious exemption, but San Francisco has the power to override it inside the city. -via San Francisco Chronicle / September 23, 2021

The Warriors recently connected Wiggins with an Oakland doctor who understands issues surrounding vaccine hesitancy, sources said. The doctor explained the suffering and deaths she has witnessed in patients who contracted the coronavirus, sources said, but Wiggins remains unmoved in his decision against vaccination. -via San Francisco Chronicle / September 23, 2021

Joe Mussatto: The Thunder will require full or partial COVID vaccinations for fans, or a negative test 72 hours prior to a game, the team announced. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / September 21, 2021