Andrew Wiggins slams it home

Construction began on Memorial Stadium as soon as the 2023 season ended and four of the six home games in 2024 will be played in Missouri.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
The 49ers are still favored in Super Bowl LVIII.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down what the recent playoff defeats mean for 2024 for the Ravens and Lions.
Arizona and Kansas State and Baylor and Utah already had games on the schedule before the Pac-12 teams moved to the Big 12.
The Chiefs are just one of three teams since 2005 to win a Super Bowl wearing non-white jerseys.
Jorge Martin analyzes how Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others will fare in fantasy baseball with their new teams.
Kelce is the No. 3 favorite to score a TD behind Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco.
BetMGM already has plenty of props listed for Super Bowl LVIII.
The allure of Las Vegas and two marquee franchises is already driving the ticket market toward unprecedented highs.
For the first time since Spagnuolo took over in 2019, the Chiefs have a truly stifling defense.
Who makes it out of the Big 12 on top is still anybody's guess.
If the Ravens had known coming into the game that they would hold the Chiefs to 17 points and zero in the second half, they probably would've felt good about their chances to win.
Jacob deGrom is recovering from elbow surgery, and Max Scherzer is rehabbing from a lower back procedure.
With just four teams left in the NFL playoffs, Jorge Martin projects how star players on those squads will fare next fantasy season.
I also ask questions about some of the featured acts in this year’s conference championship Sunday, from how will this year’s likely MVP navigate an onslaught of pass rushers to (on-brand, for me) questions about the run game in both matchups.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
The Alabama sophomore will forgo his final years of eligibility to join the PGA Tour.
Mbappé has offers from Real Madrid and PSG, both of whom want a decision soon. But Mbappé is the one who'll dictate deadlines.
Jason Fitz is joined by host of The Exempt List Charles McDonald, as the duo react to the latest head coaching hires (including Raheem Morris live on the pod) before giving three player matchups to watch in each of the two Conference Championship games. Jim Harbaugh is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers, and both hosts are feeling great about the fit. The NFL is all about having a great head coach/quarterback pairing, and LA might finally have one. The Carolina Panthers have hired Dave Canales to be the head coach, and Charles thinks it's a great hire, especially considering it was one of the less attractive openings. The Atlanta Falcons hire Raheem Morris during recording, so Fitz gets Falcon fan Charles' live reaction. Later, the duo move on to the two Conference Championship games and the three player matchups that will determine each game. On the NFC side, Charles is looking forward to Penei Sewell on Nick Bosa, Fred Warner on Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and George Kittle on Brian Branch. On the NFC side, Charles is excited for Travis Kelce vs. Kyle Hamilton, Isiah Pacheco vs. Roquan Smith and Zay Flowers vs. La'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie.