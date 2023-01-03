Andrew Wiggins sick again as Warriors endure rough injury stretch

Wiggins sick again as Warriors endure rough injury stretch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors' injury report runs deep right now. They'll be without six players against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, JaMychal Green and Andre Iguodala are all sidelined.

Prior to tipoff, Warriors coach Steve Kerr offered injury updates on a handful of players. The biggest question mark coming into the night was Wiggins' prolonged absence.

"Wiggs fell ill again," Kerr announced. "We've been trying to get him a couple scrimmages before he got in a game, but he got sick again the last couple of days. He's been through a rough patch.

"Hopefully that won't last too long and we'll get him on the practice court the next couple of days."

Beginning Dec. 5, Wiggins originally was ruled out with a right adductor strain. He finally was cleared to return on Dec. 27, but then became the latest Warrior to fall sick. That same bug is back and the Warriors will have to continue waiting on their All-Star forward.

Wiggins now will miss his 14th straight game. Kerr has stated all along that the Warriors want Wiggins to get time on the practice floor and in a scrimmage before he plays in a game again.

The newest addition to the Warriors' long list of injuries is Kuminga, who was in a walking boot before Monday's game. The 20-year-old was a plus-15 in plus/minus after scoring nine points, along with six assists and two rebounds in 26-plus minutes off the bench in a comeback win over the Portland Trail Blazers. However, his right foot had some swelling that made the Warriors keep him out against the Hawks.

Wiseman sprained his left ankle Friday in a 3-on-3 scrimmage, the same day as the Warriors' win vs. the Blazers. He didn't participate in Monday's shootaround, but is doing work in the weight room while also requiring treatment in the training room. Wiseman will not be available for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Story continues

After that, it's a wait-and-see situation.

Then there's Green, who will miss his seventh straight game. The veteran big man originally went into the NBA's health and safety protocols in the middle of Golden State's six-game road trip. It was later revealed he has a right lower leg infection.

What exactly does that mean? Kerr says his understanding is that the infection isn't considered serious because it's on the surface area. The training staff isn't concerned long-term, though the infection was serious enough to take Green to the hospital to have it addressed.

A new year also means we're that much closer to seeing Iguodala in a Warriors jersey again. Iguodala, who turns 39 later this month, has yet to appear in a game this season. He continues to be listed on the injury report with left hip injury management.

On Monday, he was on the court -- the practice court. Iguodala scrimmaged with the Warriors' G League team.

"He got some good work in," Kerr said. "I don't have any timeframe for him to play. We'll see."

Those last two words are fitting for the Warriors' up-and-down season thus far. They're on the rise, though, looking to extend their season-long win streak to five in a row.

