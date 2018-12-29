Andrew Wiggins shrugs off 's----y' Timberwolves fans for booing him after OT blunders

Even with Jimmy Butler no longer riding him, Andrew Wiggins is having a brutally disappointing season for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

15 months after signing a five-year, $148 million extension with the T-Wolves, Wiggins is averaging career lows in points per game (16.6) and field-goal percentage (40.2). He’s been called “soft,” profanely taunted in practice and criticized for reportedly demanding money to play for his own country.

It hasn’t been a good year for Wiggins, and it only got worse on Friday.

In a 123-120 loss to the 10-24 Atlanta Hawks, Wiggins posted 16 points on a rough 5-of-14 shooting with six rebounds and two assists. He was the only Timberwolves starter who finished with a negative plus/minus rating. And it got even worse in overtime.

So, naturally, there was some booing toward Wiggins from the home crowd at the Target Center. The 23-year-old did not take it very well:

Wiggins on the boos: “That’s fans for you. We’ve got some shitty fans and we’ve got some good fans. That’s just how it works.” — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 29, 2018





Now, Wiggins isn’t wrong. It has long been established that every fanbase in sports has some great people in their ranks and some truly awful people. But to make that point in response to Timberwolves fans after what he did in overtime, that might not have been the best decision.

Why Timberwolves fans were booing Andrew Wiggins

Wiggins might not want to hear this, but there’s a good chance that Minnesota’s good fans and its s—-y fans were jeering him in overtime.

Here’s a quick run-through of what Wiggins did after regulation ended: missed field goal (bad), steal (good), made free throw (still good!), missed free throw (bad), missed free throw (oh no), missed free throw (yikes), defensive rebound (good again!), made free throw (alright), missed free throw (welp).

Andrew Wiggins has plenty to improve on from Friday. (Getty Images)

All told, Wiggins, a career .741 free throw shooter, posted two points on 0-of-1 field goal shooting and a rough 2-of-6 from the charity stripe in overtime. He was also 0-for-3 from the field and 0-for-2 on free throws in the fourth quarter. And 5-of-14 and 5-of-12 for the whole game.

That was bad enough. Even worse was that three of Wiggins’ overtime free throw attempts carried the chance to tie the game. He missed all three.

So that’s definitely not great. But at the end of the day, Wiggins is at least capable of dressing himself, right?

Wiggins forgot to put on his jersey 😂😂 (via @fsnorth)pic.twitter.com/3lm6IhPBR7 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) December 29, 2018





Wiggins is still only 23 years old and has plenty of time to develop into something resembling the player people were hoping for when he was the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft and the top recruit in the country, but it’s hard to see that happening if things get any worse than Friday.

