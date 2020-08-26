Andrew Wiggins' shooting stroke in workout video should excite Warriors fans

Andrew Wiggins is the key to the Warriors' offseason plans.

Wiggins played in just 12 games for the Warriors after coming over from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a February trade. During that time he showed flashes of what made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, averaging 19.4 points per game while playing good defense on the other end. Those 12 games have the Warriors excited about the prospects of placing Wiggins next to a healthy Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The 24-year-old Wiggins entered the offseason knowing he must improve his shot in order to maximize his potential alongside the Splash Brothers. It looks like he has been grinding hard, as a recent workout video showed Wiggins splashing triples from all over the gym.

Wiggins shot just 33.9 percent from 3-point range with the Warriors last season, which is right in line with his career average. In order for Wiggins to be effective in the Warriors' offense, he must be able to knock down open jump shots at a high rate.

The Kansas product also has been a hot topic of conversation due to his contract, which is seen as a trade chip the Warriors could use to add another star this offseason. But at this point, it seems like the Warriors would like to see how Wiggins fits with Curry and Thompson before shipping him off to parts unknown. Wiggins is a solid playmaker and his slashing ability should mesh well in the Warriors' offensive system. If the shot comes along, which it appears to be, there will be no need to trade Wiggins unless one of the top stars in the NBA becomes available.

Coach Steve Kerr is excited about the prospect of Wiggins throwing passes to Curry, but he might be equally as excited about Curry dishing to Wiggins after seeing the work Wiggins has put in this offseason.

Wiggins has been unfairly judged early in his career. He was surrounded by dysfunction in Minnesota and never was fully allowed to grow into the player he can be. Kerr has staunchly defended Wiggins since he arrived in the Bay Area and can't wait to see how Curry, Thompson, Green and Wiggins work together.

If Wiggins' shots are falling, it's going to be a beautiful partnership.

