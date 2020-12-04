Andrew Wiggins shares he’s put on ‘a couple of pounds of muscle’ during Warriors offseason

During the Golden State Warriors extended offseason period, multiple videos and photos were shared of Andrew Wiggins working in the gym. The former Rookie of the Year was practicing his drives to the bucket, long-distance shooting and more.

When Wiggins wasn’t on the court refining his game, it looks like the 25-year-old was hitting the weights. On Wednesday, the Warriors shared a bevy of photos as players return to Chase Center for the start of preseason training camp.

In one photo, it’s easy to spot the layer of new muscles on Wiggins’ arms. In a press conference with Bay Area media, the small forward was asked about his offseason workout plan. Wiggins admitted to gaining “a couple of” pounds of muscle.

I put on a couple of pounds of muscle. Just a couple of pounds. Just a few. I definitely feel stronger. I feel faster, stronger. I feel good. Coming into the season, I feel the best I’ve ever felt ever.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wiggins’ first run of action with the Golden State Warriors was limited to only 12 games. During that span, Wiggins averaged 19.4 points on 45.7% shooting from the field with 4.6 boards, 3.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per contest.

With Klay Thompson set to miss the entire season with a torn Achilles, the Warriors will likely lean on Wiggins over his first full season in the Bay Area.

Wiggins will have the rest of training camp to build chemistry with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Kelly Oubre Jr., and James Wiseman before the season begins on Dec. 22 against the Brooklyn Nets.

