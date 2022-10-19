Andrew Wiggins' scoring evolution evident in Warriors' season opener

Wiggins' scoring evolution evident in Warriors' season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- Every defense searches for the weakness of an opposing player. For Andrew Wiggins, his inconsistency from the 3-point line led to issues over his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He forced too many contested shots and had a tendency to take long 2-pointers -- a shot that essentially has been outlawed in the modern NBA. Those were only two factors that contributed to him being labeled as a losing player for the T-Wolves.

In his time with the Warriors, he has dismissed that notion and shredded it to pieces throughout the playoffs last season. And he now has turned a weakness into a strength.

"I've put in a lot of work," Wiggins said Tuesday night. "Just trying to put myself in game situations, different situations. I know this team likes to shoot a lot of threes, so I'm trying to make myself like the other guys -- work on my shot and knock down threes so I can be effective."

On Tuesday night at Chase Center in the Warriors' 123-109 season-opening win vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, Wiggins certainly was more than effective. He scored 20 points, second on the Warriors to Steph Curry's 33. Wiggins was an efficient 8-for-14 from the field and nailed four of his seven shots from beyond the arc.

Wiggins was a 33.2-percent 3-point shooter in his six seasons in Minnesota. The former No. 1 overall draft pick shot over 33 percent from there only once with the T-Wolves. When the Warriors acquired him during the 2019-20 season, he was hitting only 33.1 percent of his threes that season. Then, that number slightly improved to 33.9 percent in the 12 games he played for Golden State before the season was shut down.

A full season as a Warrior gave us a whole new Wiggins. He shot a career-high 38 percent on 3-pointers in 2020-21, giving him a career-best 54.3 effective field goal percentage. The next season, he again improved as a long-range option, this time draining 39.3 percent of his threes.

That was a better clip than what Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole all shot from deep. It again led to a 54.3 effective field goal percentage, and also his first trip to the All-Star Game.

So, are his improvements a testament to Steve Kerr's system and the talent around Wiggins or is it more a result of his work ethic? The greatest shooter of all time sees it as a combination of the two.

"It's both," Curry said. "You got to prepare for your opportunities out there, but it's also him just seeing spacing, having confidence he knows he's going to get touches in the post, pick-and-roll and spotting up from three. He hit a couple off the dribble, too.

"For him, it's just being decisive. Whenever he does, it usually turns out positive if he's decisive and aggressive -- no matter what it is. Very confident in his ability to do that."

After being traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the T-Wolves one month to the date of his draft night, Wiggins had been searching for a home for a long time. He found himself in trade rumors in Minnesota more than once. They finally came to fruition at the 2020 trade deadline, with the Warriors bringing him to The Bay and pulling off an absolute heist.

Upon his arrival, he and Poole quickly connected. They're both a bit reserved and tend to stay to themselves, and their bond grew on and off the court. Now, the two are secure with their homes here in San Francisco. Over the weekend, they each signed four-year contract extensions to remain Warriors and be major cogs in extending this dynasty.

Poole is known as a gym rat and has seen all the work that Wiggins has put in since he has been here. Instead of being complacent following last season, Wiggins knew he had to make another leap. When Poole was asked about Wiggins' evolution as a 3-point shooter, he smirked as if the season opener was only the start for what's to come.

"Wiggs was in the lab all summer working on the shots that you saw tonight," Poole said. "He'll have a really big year, and it just makes him even more of a threat to be able to see him create shots on the perimeter and knock it down like he did tonight."

There wasn't one area of the floor that Wiggins owned. It was everywhere. Around the rim, he dropped a floater and threw down a dunk. Take it back further and he swished two pull-up jumpers. Go back even further and his four threes came from two makes on the right wing, one barely off the center and one in his go-to right corner.

Wiggins even splashed two off silky stepback threes, a move that appears to have been created in the lab over the offseason.

The Warriors' four-headed snake should have an even stronger bite following a championship season, one where Wiggins secured the bag and can finally settle down at a place he can call home.

