Andrew Wiggins' rebounding has surprised Steve Kerr in 2022 NBA playoffs

Andrew Wiggins has emerged as a big-game hero for the Warriors during their run to the NBA Finals, but there’s one aspect of his game in the playoffs that has surprised coach Steve Kerr.

Just two days removed from Wiggins’ critical double-double in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center, Kerr told reporters after practice on Wednesday that the 27-year-old forward has really stepped it up on the glass.

“Just the rebounding,” Kerr said when asked if Wiggins’ postseason run has surprised him. “Everything else, he’s always scored well since he’s been in this league, he’s been a good defensive player. He’s really established with us over the last couple years that he's a key defender for us. So none of that has surprised me.”

Before his Game 5 performance, Wiggins put up a separate two-way performance in Game 4 with what might have been an even more important double-double to help the Warriors tie the series at two games apiece.

His 16 rebounds in Game 4 were a career high, far surpassing his previous high of 11 rebounds.

In true Kerr fashion, he made it a point on Wednesday to poke fun at Wiggins for his newfound role as a bully on the boards.

“The rebounding surprised me. He's really turned it up in every series,” Kerr said before continuing with a smile. “I'm 100 percent going to hold that against him next year in the regular season. If he's not rebounding, I'm going to remind him he's proven it now, so there's no excuse.”



In the Finals, Wiggins nearly is averaging a double-double with 9.4 rebounds to go along with his 18.4 points through five games. Throughout the 2022 NBA playoffs as whole, he’s averaging 7.6 rebounds in 21 games.

After incredible showings in back-to-back Finals games, it’s clear that Wiggins has evolved his game to now serve as a threatening force on the glass.



And while Kerr appears to expect much of the same next season, Dub Nation certainly is hoping for another exceptional Wiggins performance Thursday night as the Warriors look to win their fourth NBA title in eight seasons at TD Garden.

