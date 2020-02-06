Andrew Wiggins reacts to Warriors-T-Wolves trade with Instagram video

The Warriors reportedly acquired Andrew Wiggins from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday morning.

And based on his Instagram, the 24-year-old is excited to come to the Bay Area.

Andrew Wiggins reacts on his IG stories to trade to Warriors. pic.twitter.com/6CHD5jEojy — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) February 6, 2020

Wiggins, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, is averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season, while shooting 44.4 percent overall and 33.1 percent from deep. He is owed $29.5 million next season, $31.6 million in 2021-22 and $33.6 million the following year.

In the reported trade, the Warriors also received the T-Wolves' top-three protected 2021 first-round pick and their 2021 second-round pick in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman.

Golden State and Minnesota do not play each other again this season.

