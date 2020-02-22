How Andrew Wiggins' quick learning has led to early Warriors success

Andrew Wiggins is acclimating well with the Warriors.

The 24-year-old has averaged 22.8 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks in four games since joining Golden State from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a trade for guard D'Angelo Russell, all while shooting 57.9 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from beyond the 3-point line. Wiggins is proving himself to be a fast study, according to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, allowing the Canadian wing to hit the ground running his new home.

"The great thing with Andrew is he's a really quick learner," Kerr told KGMZ-FM's "Damon, Ratto & Kolsky" in an interview Friday. "Some guys take a lot of time to absorb a new offense [and] new terminology, and he picks everything up right away. It's been a really quick transition, but the communication is constant. We watch film -- both as a team and individually -- and we're just trying to give him a crash course in what we're trying to do.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kerr said he and Wiggins speak "pretty much" every practice, as the coach explains the Warriors' thinking behind their strategies and how Wiggins fits in. While Wiggins learns about the Warriors, Kerr is learning about his newest player.

He doesn't think the perception of Wiggins matches the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft's reality.

"It's a small sample size, but I'm looking at it [and I'm] thinking, 'Yeah, he's pretty damn good,' " Kerr said in the same interview. "But people wanted him to be the next game-changer ... because he was the No.1 pick [in 2014]. And because he wasn't that, I think everyone has been focusing on the negatives rather than looking at the positives. And the good thing about a second chance in a new environment for Andrew is that it's an opportunity for everyone to see him in a different light, and for him to take advantage of a new opportunity."

Story continues

The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Wiggins with the top selection six years ago before flipping him to the Timberwolves in exchange for Kevin Love. Wiggins was supposed to lead Minnesota's turnaround, but he sparingly starred in Minneapolis.

He got off to a really hot start this season, averaging 25.9 points -- on 47.8 percent shooting -- in the first 11 games of the season. Wiggins regressed to his Minnesota mean and averaged 21.2 points over his final 31 games with the T-Wolves, shooting just 43 percent from the field and 32 percent from beyond the arc.

[RELATED: Steph cleared for contact, plays in first team scrimmage]

The Warriors' first four glimpses at Wiggins have gone just about as well as they could have hoped, though, and they will soon be able to evaluate how he fits alongside two-time MVP Steph Curry. Curry still is targeting a March 1 return, and how the two mesh down the stretch will go a long way in determining if Golden State has a new-and-improved Wiggins on its hands.

Kerr, at the very least, won't worry too much about Wiggins adjusting to new circumstances on the fly.

"I think he's excited to be here," Kerr continued. "We're thrilled to have him, and I think it's a great fit."

How Andrew Wiggins' quick learning has led to early Warriors success originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area