Andrew Wiggins questionable for Warriors-Mavericks Game 3 with ankle soreness

Wiggins questionable for Game 3 but expected to play

Andrew Wiggins played a team-high 38 minutes in the Warriors' comeback 126-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Friday night, and for about an hour Saturday, there was a chance he wouldn't be able to play Sunday.

Wiggins is listed as questionable with left ankle soreness on the NBA's latest injury report, which was posted at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr eased all concerns when he spoke to reporters a little after 4:30 p.m. PT.

"I expect him to play," Kerr said on a video conference call, noting that it's standard procedure for teams to report injuries of any sort. "Technically he's questionable but we expect him to play."

Wiggins twisted his left ankle late in the first half of Game 2 (H/T The Athletic's Anthony Slater), but he played 19:48 in the second half, the most of any Warriors player.

Here is the late first half play where Andrew Wiggins twisted his left ankle. It has him questionable for Game 3. Wiggins played 20 second half minutes on it. He's long been one of the most durable players in the league. pic.twitter.com/mLiVmXIOH2 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 21, 2022

Wiggins finished with 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range in the win. He also had five rebounds, five assists and was a plus-16.

In 13 games this postseason, Wiggins has been one of the steadiest players for the Warriors as he is averaging 15.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Wiggins has been one of the primary defenders on Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić, so the Warriors will have to hope that another night of rest will allow the 27-year-old to play Sunday at American Airlines Center.

