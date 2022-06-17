Andrew Wiggins' priceless Steph Curry answer on NBA Finals MVP debate

Wiggs' priceless Steph answer on giving him no shot at Finals MVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andrew Wiggins played his heart out for the Warriors in the NBA Finals, serving a key role in taking down the Boston Celtics for the team’s fourth championship in eight seasons.

But even he knew the Finals MVP trophy had Steph Curry’s name written all over it.

Two-way Wiggins joined NBC Sports Bay Area on the TD Garden court Thursday for “Warriors Live: Finals Edition” after Golden State’s 103-90 Game 6 win, where he laughed at host Bonta Hill’s reminder that some thought he might win the award at one point.

“I played well, but Steph,” Wiggins said, throwing a hand in the air and humorously shaking his head. “Steph is Steph, you know. That’s one of the GOATs. Well deserved, he put the team on his back.

“As soon as he steps on the court, there’s four guys guarding him. You know what I’m saying?”

Hill, Chris Mullin, Festus Ezeli and Dorell Wright knew exactly what Wiggins was saying, made evident by their roaring laughter at the comment.

Curry’s greatness is undeniable, and there’s no doubt that he has helped Wiggins shine in his own right since the 27-year-old emerged as a playoff hero for the Warriors during their latest title run.

Through six Finals games, Wiggins averaged 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. His points per game were second on Golden State behind Curry’s remarkable 31.2, and he outrebounded defensive great Draymond Green during the series.

His back-to-back double-doubles in Games 4 and 5 of the series were critical, especially as the second came while Curry struggled from the field. But that’s what good teammates do -- they pick each other up when they’re down.

And with someone like Curry by his side on the court, it’s clear Wiggins knows he’s playing with one of the greatest to ever step foot on the floor.

