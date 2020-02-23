Andrew Wiggins is 'perfect piece' for Warriors, Tim Hardaway believes

Ever since Andrew Wiggins arrived in the Bay Area, people have been speculating about his future with the Warriors.

Will they trade him as part of a package to acquire a star like Giannis Antetokounmpo? Is he an integral part of the next phase of the Warriors' dynasty?

Warriors legend Tim Hardaway is a huge fan of the acquisition and believes it'll help the Warriors get back to the top of the NBA next season.

"I think it was," Hardaway told TMZ Sports when asked if acquiring Wiggins was a good move. "Andrew Wiggins is gonna be real nice with them. Yes, he is. Perfect piece, no question!"

The Warriors have had an awful season. Klay Thompson will miss the entire campaign after tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last season, Steph Curry broke his hand during the fourth game of the year and has been out ever since.

As a result, the Dubs currently sit at the bottom of the NBA with a 12-44 record. But they traded D'Angelo Russell for Andrew Wiggins and the Minnesota Timberwolves' first-round draft pick in 2021 (top-three protected). The pick becomes unprotected in 2022, which is expected to be the "double draft."

For his part, Wiggins has been brilliant since slipping on a Warriors uniform. In four games with the Dubs, he's averaging 22.7 points per game while shooting 57.9 percent overall and 52.6 percent from 3-point range. He's impressed head coach Steve Kerr who has said he's picked Golden State's offense up faster than anyone Kerr has coached.

Wiggins gets a bad rap because of the massive contract he has, but he still is just 24 years old and has loads of potential. Now free of the T-Wolves' dysfunction, Wiggins can focus not on being the savior of a franchise, but on doing his part and helping the Dubs make the long climb back to the top of the league when Curry and Thompson both are back on the course next season.

This season has been one to forget for the Warriors.

But Hardaway thinks Wiggins is exactly the piece the Warriors need to continue their run of dominance when healthy.

With the early returns, it's hard to argue with the NBA legend,

