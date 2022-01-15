Andrew Wiggins' perfect NSFW assessment of Jonathan Kuminga's strength

Wiggins offers perfect, NSFW assessment of Kuminga's strength originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jonathan Kuminga might be just a few months past his 19th birthday, but the Warriors rookie's remarkable athleticism has stood out to his peers and anyone who has watched him play this season. Kuminga had another strong performance in the Warriors' blowout win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, leading teammate Andrew Wiggins to offer a simple but perfect assessment of the rookie's strength.

"He is an athlete," Wiggins exclaimed during his postgame interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. "He can jump out the gym, he is fast, he is strong as s--t, he got it all and today he showed up. He was aggressive towards the rim, hitting his shots, playing amazing defense. The sky is the limit for him."

Kuminga finished Friday's game with 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field, also contributing three rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.

As with any time Kuminga sees extensive minutes, he produced plenty of highlight-worthy moments for the Warriors.

Kuminga got UP on this block â¬†ï¸ pic.twitter.com/PxjJaJ72Yg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 15, 2022

Say it with your chest Kuminga ðŸ˜³ pic.twitter.com/z2V470l1Si — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 15, 2022

The Rook doin' it all tonight ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/vTRDcLzvez — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 15, 2022

Best of all, Kuminga did all of that in 25 minutes as the Warriors steamrolled the Bulls just one night after being dominated themselves by the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Kuminga might not be playing as much as he would be on a team out of contention for the playoffs, but the teenager relishes the chance to learn alongside former champions like Steph, Draymond and Klay.

He still has a long way to go in his development, but the rookie's strength is no joke.

