Andrew Wiggins opens up on Warriors season of struggles

The Golden State Warriors didn’t have the season they had hoped for. Injuries, suspensions and multiple players failing to reach their usual level all consigned Steve Kerr’s team to a year of inconsistent production on both ends of the court. Klay Thompson’s impending free agency also hung over the franchise.

During a recent interview with Sportsnet, Andrew Wiggins shared his thoughts on what went wrong for the Warriors this season. He praised the team’s improved production in 2024. Wiggins also admitted that his own performances were below the standards he usually sets for himself.

“We were up and down a little bit this season,” Wiggins said. “That can do it. I feel like we were never really in a great rhythm. I didn’t start the season off well. I didn’t think I had a good start to the first half of the season. I started picking it up at the end. If we played how we did that second half of the season – from January on – at the beginning, I feel like it would have been a totally different season.”

Wiggins played in 71 games for Golden State this season. He averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 45.3% shooting from the field and 35.8% shooting from 3-point range. However, his defense was far from the level he displayed as he helped bring a banner to the Bay Area in 2022.

Following a tough year for the Warriors, Wiggins could find himself floated on the trade market as Golden State looks to re-tool their roster. As such, it’s not guaranteed that he will begin next season in the Bay Area. However, if he does remain with the Warriors, Kerr will need Wiggins to perform at a much higher level if his roster hopes to make it back into the playoffs in 2025.

