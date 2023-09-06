Andrew Wiggins listed among most overpaid NBA stars

Andrew Wiggins is an extremely important member of the Golden State Warriors roster when healthy. The former first-overall pick is an exceptional perimeter defender and has improved his perimeter game, making him the ideal three-and-d wing to play alongside the sharpshooting duo of Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

However, according to HoopsHype, Wiggins is among the most overpaid players in the NBA. The veteran wing missed significant time last season due to personal reasons and has endured more ‘down’ years than he has impactful ones.

“Although he’s only one year removed from the best season of his career in terms of impact, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is still considered overpaid for the entirety of his career by our Real Value metric, something that might not come as a huge surprise to fans who have followed him closely,” HoopsHype’s Frank Urbina and Raul Barrigon worte. “2022-23 was another overpaid season for Wiggins, per Real Value, as the Canadian two-way player earned $33.6 million while posting a Real Value of $11.0 million for a huge $22.6 million overpay.”

Golden State will be hoping that Wiggins is back to his best in the upcoming season, as they will need his perimeter defense and shot-making ability to help them navigate a stacked Western Conference. At 28 years old, Wiggins is at the start of his prime years and can easily begin to close the gap on HoopsHype’s ‘Real Vale’ metric.

However, a primary ingredient to being an impactful player is availability. Wiggins’ first task will be to ensure he’s ready to play in the upcoming season because the Warriors are a more well-rounded and diverse team with him in the rotation.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire