Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole questionable for Warriors vs. Pacers

Wiggins, Poole listed as questionable for Warriors-Pacers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After combining for 57 points in the Warriors’ 120-101 win over the Houston Rockets Saturday night, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole might not be on the floor with the Dubs when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Wiggins (right adductor tightness) and Poole (left ankle soreness) were both listed as questionable for Monday’s game at Chase Center.

Andre Iguodala, who has yet to play a game this season, was listed as out vs. Indiana.

The Pacers (12-10) have lost three of their last four and take on the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday night. They will face the Warriors (13-11) in the second game of a back-to-back.

Wiggins dropped a game-high and season-high 36 points along with five rebounds, two assists and two steals in the win over the Rockets. Poole added 21 points, two rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Both players had season-high shooting nights as well.

After early-season shooting struggles, Poole looked like himself again and a Poole Party was restored at Chase Center. He went 8-of-14 from the field and 5-of-8 from deep.

Also invited to the party was Wiggins, who went 14-of-19 from the field and was lights out from behind the arc, making eight of his 10 treys.

Wiggins even set a new goal for himself this season. He said he's working toward shooting above 40 percent from behind the arc.

“I want to be above it,” Wiggins told reporters after the win. “That’s what I aim for. I feel like once you get past 40, people look at you different when it comes to 3-point shooting. That’s what I strive for. That’s why I work out, shoot a lot of reps, to prepare myself for the game.”

If the Warriors do indeed play without two of their key players, it will give young players like Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and others the chance to step up and show out.

