Andrew Wiggins, Ja Morant named All-Stars for the first time

Ohm Youngmisuk: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant are the All-Stars from the Western Conference announced.

Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

JA MORANT #NBAAllStar !!!!!!!! – 7:13 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

2022 NBA All-Star Game starters

Western Conference

Captain: LeBron James

– Stephen Curry

– Nikola Jokic

– Ja Morant

– Andrew Wiggins

Eastern Conference

Captain: Kevin Durant

– Giannis Antetokounmpo

– DeMar DeRozan

– Joel Embiid

– Trae Young pic.twitter.com/Trk1dNKlY3 – 7:13 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Crazy to think Ja Morant is an All-Star starter in his 3rd yr w/ the Grizzlies a legit threat in the West while Zion Williamson has played only 85 gms (no gms this season) & Pelicans remain one of the worst teams in the NBA. Think that draft would’ve gone a bit differently now? – 7:12 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Remember the All Star Game is an exhibition game and it’s for the fans…so be happy for Andrew Wiggins and stop the hate. – 7:12 PM

Tyus Jones @1Tyus

Ahhh let’s go 12!!! @Ja Morant – 7:12 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

Cool for Andrew Wiggins. Bad for me, a sanctimonious dope. But cool for Andrew Wiggins. – 7:12 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Andrew Wiggins and DeMar DeRozan with all-time clap back seasons. – 7:11 PM

Baxter Holmes @Baxter

Andrew Wiggins, the 2014 No. 1 overall pick, has been named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career. It was a goal that he mentioned when we sat down earlier this season to discuss his journey to the Warriors: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:11 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

The Dark Side President @Kendrick Perkins is going to be something to behold on NBA Today tomorrow. Ja Morant is an All Star starter in the west alongside LeBron James, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:11 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Lol Andrew Wiggins went from refusing to get vaccinated, folded and got it (right decision) and then became an All-Star starter. 😂😂 – 7:11 PM

Story continues

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Andrew Wiggins is starting an All-Star Game before C.J. McCollum even appears in one. End fan voting. – 7:10 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Basketball gods, if you’re out there, please give Ja Morant a clear lane for takeoff in the All-Star Game. – 7:10 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

I had 11 West players I felt good about being on the All-Star team. In a roundabout way, Wiggins removes a problem. Naming the seven subs should be easy now. – 7:10 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Just landed in memphis and Andrew Wiggins is an all star starter? The jet lag ain’t getting to me?

(And I ask this question believing Wiggins should be an all star this season as a reserve) – 7:10 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter.

He has been voted as All-Star starter more than Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker and Donovan Mitchell combined in their careers. pic.twitter.com/nvGYwtFA8w – 7:10 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

West All-Star starters

Stephen Curry

Ja Morant

Nikola Jokic

Andrew Wiggins

LeBron James

No Devin Booker. #Suns – 7:10 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Wiggins is a *what* – 7:09 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

22 active players have been named NBA All-Star starters by their third seasons. Ja Morant is just the ninth to do so as a starter.

Only if you knew how big this was for the city of Memphis. Historic.

Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 7:09 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Andrew Wiggins over Book? Really? – 7:09 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

West All-Star Game starters:

Backcourt: Stephen Curry and Ja Morant

Frontcourt: Andrew Wiggins, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic. – 7:09 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Western Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game:

•Stephen Curry

•LeBron James

•Nikola Jokić

•Ja Morant

•Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/ddrsxb64KC – 7:09 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter. Warriors now likely to get three All-Stars. Steph Curry also a starter, Draymond Green a likely reserve. – 7:09 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Steph Curry & Ja Morant will share the backcourt as the West All-Star starters. – 7:09 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Andrew Wiggins: All-Star starter. Wow.

He joins Steph Curry, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Ja Morant for the West. – 7:09 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Western Conference 2022 All-Star starters are captain LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins. – 7:08 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

My West vote was: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant. – 7:08 PM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

Andrew Wiggins has shot an eFG% of 68% on unguarded spot up jumpers, 72% on cuts, and 77% in transition while ranking 61st in the #NBA in possessions per game this season. – 7:08 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Ja Morant voted an All-Star starter, along with Steph Curry, over Mavs’ Luka Doncic. Doncic a sure bet to make the team as a coaches’ selection. – 7:08 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

ANDREW WIGGINS.

NBA ALL-STAR STARTER. pic.twitter.com/cFc2ctWn33 – 7:08 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

2022 West All-Star starters:

Stephen Curry

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Nikola Jokic

Andrew Wiggins – 7:07 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Andrew Wiggins All-Star narrative tonight.

Ant Edwards aka Black Jesus is dropping 40 on him. – 7:07 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

No Devin Booker or Chris Paul in the starting lineup for the Western Conference. It’s Stephen Curry and Ja Morant in the backcourt.

Reserves announced next Thursday. – 7:07 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant are the All-Stars from the Western Conference announced. – 7:07 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant is an All-Star starter!!!!! – 7:07 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

“Big 12” has been heard.

Ja Morant has officially been named a starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. https://t.co/pdFdeQP1ab pic.twitter.com/loAriHp99g – 7:07 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

NBA Western Conference All-Star starters: Captain LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry … and All-Star newcomers Ja Morant and Amdrew Wiggins!

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 7:07 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Western Conference All-Star starters:

LeBron James

Nikola Jokic

Andrew Wiggins

Stephen Curry

Ja Morant – 7:07 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

History: Ja Morant joins Zach Randolph and the Gasol brothers as the only Memphis Grizzlies players to make the All-Star game in franchise history. He’s the second, joining Marc Gasol, to be a starter. Historic moment for Ja Morant. Historic moment for the city. 〽️ pic.twitter.com/DA77O3h68o – 7:07 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

West All-Star backcourt starters: Stephen Curry, Ja Morant. – 7:07 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

welcome to the dark 🥷🏽 – 7:07 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Congrats to Andrew Wiggins and the NBA’s UX team on his All-Star honors. (Shouts to @Tom Ziller on this: ziller.substack.com/p/why-andrew-w… – 7:07 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Oh my. Andrew Wiggins is a starting all-star. Just as we all expected years ago. – 7:06 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins named a West All-Star frontcourt starter. – 7:06 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Wiggins? – 7:06 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors have a lot of All-Stars. Include Andrew Wiggins as one of them – 7:06 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Andrew Wiggins: All-Star starter. – 7:05 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Andrew Wiggins just ruined hundreds of pre-writes. – 7:05 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

People are going to be so upset about Andrew Wiggins – 7:05 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

WIGGINS – 7:05 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Oh no. Wiggins over KAT – 7:05 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter – 7:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Wow. Wiggins… – 7:05 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

First-time NBA All-Star as a starter in the West: Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins. – 7:05 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

WIGGINS?! – 7:05 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter. – 7:05 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Andrew Wiggins edges out Paul George for the West frontcourt starter spot. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and 19-year NBA veteran LeBron James get the other two starting spots in West frontcourt. – 7:05 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Andrew Wiggins is a starter. Good for him. – 7:05 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Andrew Wiggins is an All-Star starter. The power of the fan vote. – 7:05 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Andrew Wiggins, All-Star. Starter – 7:05 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Wiggins? Really? I knew he had the fan vote but the players/media didn’t shoot him down? – 7:05 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

WIGGINS???? – 7:04 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Andrew Wiggins is starting in the All-Star Game. What an absolute farce – 7:04 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

West All-Star frontcourt starters: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins. – 7:04 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Just here for Twitter to break down when Wiggins gets the nod – 7:03 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

I could watch TV to see Andrew Wiggins announced as an All-Star or I could just see it on Twitter in a moment. – 7:02 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

👀 – 7:00 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

My imaginary NBA All-Star starters vote:

EAST

Darius Garland

Fred VanVleet

DeMar DeRozan

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid

WEST

Steph Curry

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Nikola Jokic

Rudy Gobert

*IMO the logical solution with no KD is to slide DeMar up to the FC where he belongs. – 6:38 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Theo Maledon’s last 5 games with the OKC Blue:

27 points

26 points

25 points

25 points

24 points

Theo is younger than Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins.

Oh and he’s hitting buzzer beaters now too.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/F2n3ivShBc – 12:02 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Ja Morant 41 points performance leads Memphis to win

sportando.basketball/en/ja-morant-4… – 11:40 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Three Things to Know: Let’s just watch some Ja Morant highlights and marvel nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/27/thr… – 10:09 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant said Jaren Jackson needs a Windex commercial last night.

It has me thinking. If you could hypothetically pair any product with any Grizzlies player, which would be the perfect match? – 9:54 AM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

with my grandma 🙌🏽 today was much needed for the both of us. appreciate all the love 🖤🤞🏽 she’s a warrior.

#Goddagreatest 🙏🏽 – 9:47 AM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Ja Morant last 10 games: 28 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr. last 10 games: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks.

Grizzlies last 10 games: 7-3 despite major roster absences around them.

This is what a plan coming together looks like. – 9:34 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

“My biggest challenge of my career was the lack of recognition I received when I was younger,” Ja Morant said. “There’s been nothing more difficult than overcoming that.”

Today is the day he is recognized as one of the best players in the NBA.

dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 9:18 AM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

In sports, comparisons are part of the experience. But sometimes, the experience results in no comparison.

@JoeMullinax on Ja Morant the First, soon to be All-Star Starter for the Memphis Grizzlies https://t.co/Cr48YWPIVx pic.twitter.com/cWuEtzcp9X – 8:58 AM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

when you choose , make sure they lit as us . 🔥🐻

#GrzNxtGen – 12:06 AM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Ja Morant dedicated the Grizzlies’ win and his 41-point night to his grandmother, who is struggling in her fight against cancer: “I just had to go out there and battle. Knowing she’s watching, knowing I couldn’t be there with her right now, I had to put on a performance.” – 12:04 AM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

shoutout espn man 😂😮‍💨 – 11:59 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

After Jaren Jackson Jr. had 6 blocks tonight, Ja Morant said Jaren needs to be on a @Windex commercial for how he’s playing on the defensive end/glass! – 11:56 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Ja Morant: “Jaren probably needs a Windex commercial.” pic.twitter.com/Z1SeRhoDZy – 11:56 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Ja Morant, who missed yesterday’s practice for personal reasons, said his mom told him that his grandmother wanted him to play tonight & wanted to be able to watch. Ja said he was a little emotional after the 1st timeout. He credited his performance to her & what got him going. – 11:52 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

That’s it for Ja Morant (impressive to do media with so much on his heart, big ups to Big 12), that’s it for me. Check out @Joe Mullinax for @bcabraham‘s Hustle Recap, @NathanChester24‘s Grizzlies Recap, and find @J_Timberfake_‘s Report Card in the AM. @JoeMullinax signing off – 11:47 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Thus concludes maybe the best Ja Morant postgame of the season. – 11:45 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant on the Grizzlies-Spurs game being removed off ESPN in favor of the Knicks-Heat:

“Shout out to whoever took us off TV. Appreciate you for that. That game right there was for you too.” – 11:44 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant: “Do y’all see Jaren Jackson right now? And the level he’s playing at on the defensive end? Six blocks.”

“Jaren probably needs a Windex commercial.” – 11:44 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

During his postgame press conference, Ja Morant said, “shoutout to whoever took us off TV….That game is for you too. I don’t know what went into that…”

The Grizzlies/Spurs game was taken off of the ESPN schedule broadcast last week and replaced with Knicks/Miami. – 11:44 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

“Do y’all see Jaren Jackson right now and the level he’s playing at the defensive end…?” Ja Morant also shouts out Steven Adams and others for their defensive skill. “…Jaren needs a Windex commercial…” – 11:43 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant: “Shoutout to whoever took us off TV. That game right there was for you, too.”

ESPN flexed the Grizzlies game out of national TV for Heat-Knicks. Morant scored 41 points in a close win. – 11:42 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

“Shoutout to whoever took us off TV…that was for you…” – Ja Morant – 11:41 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant is here. Ja says that his grandmother was on his mind “100%” and got emotional early on, but he needed to lock in and that she wanted him to be there. – 11:40 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant leaves no doubt, Grizz beat Spurs 118-110 – @NathanChester24 on the recap https://t.co/BLqUKdB7WJ pic.twitter.com/ppw2f2Cyo6 – 11:20 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Jenkins says that having a guy like Ja Morant that you can have so much confidence in is a “blessing” – his ability to create contact and poise was praised. – 11:12 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Ja Morant dedicated tonight’s game to his grandmother. He said he hopes to see his grandmother tomorrow and watch the NBA All-Star announcement tomorrow with her. – 11:01 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant dedicated that 41-point game and win to his grandmother. She was the reason he missed practice for personal reasons yesterday.

He wants to watch the All-Star announcement with her tomorrow, but his flight was canceled. – 11:00 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Ja Morant last 4 games:

41 PTS | 5 REB | 8 AST

35 PTS | 13 REB | 6 AST

38 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST

33 PTS | 8 REB | 14 AST pic.twitter.com/7Im9nmC7Bl – 11:00 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Final: Grizzlies 118 Spurs 110

Grizzlies split four-game road trip.

That was a fun game. 41 points 8 assists and 5 rebounds for Ja Morant. He should an All-Starter by this time tomorrow. – 10:57 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Grizzlies win 118-110

Ja Morant: 41pts, 5reb, 8ast, 2stl

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 22pts, 9reb, 6blk

Desmond Bane: 20pts, 3reb, 3ast

Grizz had 28 2nd chance PTS & 62 PTS in the paint – 10:57 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

41 point game for Ja Morant

24 paint points

9 points from outside

8 points from the FT line

Grizz by 6 – 10:54 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Ja Morant is ridiculous. – 10:54 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Last 5 minutes. Tie game. Dejounte Murray is picking Ja Morant up at halfcourt. Ja is one of the league’s best clutch scorers. Murray is one of the NBA’s most disruptive defenders. Here we go.🍿 – 10:45 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Ja Morant with the Grizzlies last 7pts …

106–102 Lead for the Grizz with over 5 min left – 10:42 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

If you don’t think Ja Morant is an MVP candidate, then I feel bad for you. – 10:41 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant is deep in his bag. His shooting confidence makes him soooo tough to guard. Eubanks sagged off, Morant didn’t hesitate and pulled the three. 35 points and 8 assists for 12. Grizzlies up 106-102 with 5:36 left in the 4th – 10:41 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant after drilling that 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/QpDAKXrwaI – 10:40 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The Grizzlies went back to Ja Morant a little bit earlier than usual.

Had to do it. – 10:33 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

this is the least excited anyone has ever been describing a Ja Morant highlight 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3tYLlUE2tm – 10:29 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja Morant looking like a mix of Michael Jordan and Steve Nash, all while the poverty Knicks get dog-walked by the Heat on ESPN.

You HATE to see it. – 10:21 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Spurs have to fight Ja Morant, just on principle. A guy who’s doing this to you doesn’t respect you, you gotta do something about it 🤣 – 10:15 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Between the Ja Morant dunk and @Pete Pranica saying Boosie, I don’t know which was better! – 10:15 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

JA MORANT HIGHLIGHT MACHINE – 10:14 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant playing like rent due and he on a 10-day contract. Sheeeeshhhh – 10:08 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Stop it, Ja Morant. That’s ridiculous.

I have no idea how he is finding these angles. – 10:07 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

This is one of those Ja Morant games where you look at the box score and go, “Wait. He has 18!?” – 9:58 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant goes to the bench and Desmond Bane checks back in to run with the second unit. First possession is an assist from Brandon Clarke to Bane. We’re seeing how important Bane is and it’s only been one quarter. – 9:04 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop on Ja Morant:

‘He’s got uncommon speed. He manipulates his body inside the paint and finishes really well and he’s fearless. He’s got a great confidence and he believes in himself, and at the same time, he’s still unselfish. He is just a wonderful player.” – 7:34 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Notes from @Memphis Grizzlies pregame media availability w/ Coach Jenkins:

-Ja Morant is AVAILABLE tonight

-Brandon Clarke is “trending in a good direction” to be available tonight

-Desmond Bane is out of H&S protocols but team will be smart w/ his minutes due to busy upcoming schedule – 7:16 PM

More on this storyline

Melissa Rohlin: LeBron James will be an All-Star captain for the fifth-straight time. -via Twitter @melissarohlin / January 27, 2022

Josh Lewenberg: Andrew Wiggins becomes the 3rd Canadian to make an NBA All-Star Game, joining Steve Nash and Jamaal Magloire. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / January 27, 2022

Sam Amick: Tonight’s @NBAonTNT show should be fun: Per source, the All-Star starters and team captains will not only be announced by the Inside the NBA crew, but first delivered by a representative from the Ernst & Young accounting firm in a briefcase and then revealed at 7 p.m. Eastern. -via Twitter @sam_amick / January 27, 2022