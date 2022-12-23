Andrew Wiggins injury status updated ahead of Warriors-Grizzlies heated clash

Kerr updates Wiggins' status for heated clash vs. Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors could receive the gift of Andrew Wiggins' return on Christmas Day against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Wiggins is "questionable" to play on Sunday at Chase Center.

The Warriors have been operating without Wiggins for nearly the entire month of December since an adductor injury flared up after he dropped 36 points in Golden State's 120-101 victory over the Houston Rockets on Dec. 3.

Wiggins has missed the last nine games, a stretch in which the Warriors struggled to a 2-7 record. The star forward also was on the bench when superstar Steph Curry suffered a left shoulder injury against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 14, forcing the team to play without arguably its two best players for over a week.

In 22 games this season, Wiggins is averaging 19.1 points per game -- his highest scoring output since being traded to the Warriors in 2020 -- on career-best marks in field-goal percentage (51.1) and 3-point percentage (45.0).

Kerr also said forward Donte DiVincenzo, who has missed the last two games due to an illness, is "probable" for the Christmas Day matchup. DiVincenzo and Wiggins both were full participants in practice Friday.

The primetime clash between the Warriors and Grizzlies already is making headlines after their heated Western Conference semifinal series in May.

"Obviously, it's the team that kicked us out of the playoffs, so you know, we always want to get our lick back," Grizzlies star guard Morant said to ESPN's Malika Andrews earlier this week. "Everybody knows what Golden State means to the game of basketball these last couple years. They're the defending champs. So, regardless of their record, they're still one of the top teams in this league and can get going pretty fast."

Story continues

If Wiggins does return on Christmas Day, it will be a welcomed sight for the 15-18 Warriors, a team searching for an identity without Curry that needs to find its footing in the tangled Western Conference standings.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast