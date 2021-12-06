Andrew Wiggins' improvement since joining Warriors has been impressive

Wiggins' improvement since joining Warriors has been impressive originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It took seven weeks into the season before the Warriors lost two games in a single week, but it finally happened after the Dubs fell in Phoenix to the Suns to open the week and then closed the week with a home loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite losing two of their last three games, there is not a single ounce of panic as the Warriors know that when healthy, and executing their game plan, they are an elite team primed for a deep Western Conference run.

Here are some notes and observations about the last week of action:

1. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are killing it from opposite corner-pockets

The Warriors don't need to worry about Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole running into each other in the same spots on the court.

So far this season, Wiggins is shooting 58 percent (19-for-33) from the left corner 3-point line, and only 20 percent (2-for-10) from the right corner.

Poole, meanwhile, is shooting 53 percent (10-for-19) from the right corner, and just 21 percent (4-for-19) from the left corner.

As the season moves along, it will be interesting to see if the Warriors follow this statistical model and keep Wiggins and Poole on their desired sides of the court for designed offensive sets.

Oh, and if you are concerned about where Klay Thompson will be on the court when he returns, don't fret, he shoots well from everywhere.

2. Juan Toscano-Anderson is hitting his groove with increased playing time

It's a pretty simple equation for most NBA players: the better you play, the more playing time you get.

It has been no different for Juan Toscano-Anderson, who had a great game in Cleveland on November 18th, which has led to a surge of minutes and confidence on the court.

Including the game against the Cavs JTA has averaged nearly 24 minutes per game in the last nine contests, averaging 7.6 points on 61 percent shooting. He also has added 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and nearly one block and one steal per game.

In the 13 games he played before this stretch, JTA's numbers were practically cut in half, as he averaged just 12 minutes of action and only 3.8 points per game.

JTA's rise has coincided with Andre Iguodala's absence, so there is no telling how the rotational minutes will be divided up once Iggy returns. However, the fact of the matter is that JTA impacts the Warriors in a positive way nearly every time he plays, and he should find some time on the court regardless of the health of the team.

3. Andrew Wiggins is better in almost every way in Golden State than he was in Minnesota

While he may never live up to the superstardom he appeared destined for when he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Wiggins at the very least is becoming a more complete player in his mid-20's.

It's very clear that Wiggins has become a much better and more consistent defender with the Warriors as opposed to his time in Minnesota. In fact, he is one of the key defensive pieces in the Dubs' rotation, while he was considered a defensive liability with the T-Wolves.

He also has shaken off much of his reputation for being an inefficient offensive player.

In 106 games with Golden State, Wiggins is shooting about 48 percent from the field and 38 percent from deep, both highly satisfactory rates. In 442 games in Minnesota, Wiggins shot a mediocre 44 percent from the field and 33 percent from long range. The improvement is the product of a refined shot selection and the Warriors' offensive system which is built around Steph Curry's gravity.

If Wiggins can maintain his current offensive assertiveness and overall high level of play, the Warriors will be hard to beat come playoff time.

