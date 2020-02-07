Andrew Wiggins will need to improve on his 3-point shot with Warriors

D'Angelo Russell and Andrew Wiggins are much different players. They play different positions and have different body types. One thing they have in common is defense.

They aren't exactly stalwarts on that side of the ball.

Russell and Wiggins both are considered two of the worst defenders in the NBA. When he was coming out of Kansas and became the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, many believed the 6-foot-7 Wiggins could be a defensive star on the wing. So far, not so good.

Golden State hoped to unlock more defensively out of Russell but that wasn't the case in his short time as a Warrior. Steve Kerr certainly hopes to unlock Wiggins' potential on that side of the court, however, there's another side of the game that the former Rookie of the Year will have to improve: His 3-point shot.

Over 33 games, Russell made a career-high 37.4 percent of his 3-point shots on the Dubs while attempting a career-high 9.7 attempts from deep. Wiggins, on the other hand, is attempting a career-high 6.5 attempts from beyond the arc, but is making only 33.1 percent of them.

According to NBC Sports' Tom Haberstroh, Wiggins is shooting 36 percent on catch-and-shoot 3s, which is better and more aligned to what he'll do in Golden State, but he still ranks 107th among 158 players with at least 100 catch-and-shoot 3-point attempts this season. That has to get better.

Wiggins' role on the Warriors will be much different than it was on the Minnesota Timberwolves, especially when Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are healthy. He no longer will be a No. 1 or No. 2 option. But he will have to be a reliable option as a catch-and-shoot option on 3-pointers.

The Warriors are about to enter a new experiment with Wiggins in the Bay. And this will be a whole new world for him, too.

