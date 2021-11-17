Andrew Wiggins highlights rare perk as Steph Curry's teammate

Wiggins highlights rare perk of being Steph's teammate originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As so many of his teammates past and present know, there's a whole lot of perks to being Steph Curry's teammate on the Warriors.

During the Warriors' 117-99 blowout road win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, Andrew Wiggins, who is in his second full season as Curry's teammate, saw a rare example of what makes Steph so special. While his Warriors battled Kevin Durant, James Harden and Co., "MVP" chants rained down from the Barclays Center stands.

They weren't for Durant or Harden, though.

They belonged solely to Curry.

Andrew Wiggins on the crowd at Barclays: “Go on the road, and they’re cheering for us. I guess that’s one of the perks of having Steph on your team.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 17, 2021

The two-time MVP showed he should be the favorite for the award right now by putting on a show in Brooklyn. He continued a historic shooting start to the season, scoring 37 points and sinking nine 3-pointers while doing so.

Wiggins also had a strong game, scoring 19 points while shooting 7-for-11 from the field. He was plus-10 in plus-minus.

The Warriors now are an NBA-best 12-2 on the season. It all starts with Curry, who is the main attraction whether the Warriors are in San Francisco or The City That Never Sleeps.

