Andrew Wiggins happy to make critics 'kick rocks' after Warriors' title

Wiggs happy to make critics 'kick rocks' after winning title originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andrew Wiggins doesn’t do a lot of talking.

Even when the critics criticized and the doubters doubted, Wiggins stayed true to his game and remained focused on his biggest goal since entering the league in 2014 -- making it to the NBA Finals, and winning.

Six years after being drafted No. 1 overall, Minnesota traded Wiggins to Golden State, and two years after that, he accomplished that goal of his.

In his third season in the Bay, Wiggins let his actions speak for himself during a remarkable postseason performance that led to him becoming a first-time NBA champion.

He didn’t have to say much, but he definitely shut the disbelievers up, and rightfully so.

“When they talk it’s all motivation,” Wiggins told Complex. “When I first got here, everyone had something to say, now everyone is quiet. That’s the best feeling, when people doubt you, and people sleep on you, and don’t think that you can do something that you know you can do, that you’ve been doing your whole life. It’s good to just make those guys kick rocks.”

Wiggins averaged 18.3 points and 8.8 rebounds in six games throughout the Finals, but his aggressiveness on the defensive end of the floor put an exclamation to his nickname "Two-Way Wiggs."

His lockdown defense held young Celtics star Jayson Tatum to historically low shooting.

Although it's been a long time coming, the past season proved this isn't the end for Wiggins, but just the beginning. And now, he has a new goal for himself -- to get back to the Finals and win a second ring.

