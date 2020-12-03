Andrew Wiggins gives perfect response to why Warriors will be better

Wiggins gives perfect response to why Warriors will be better originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2019-20 NBA season was a disaster for the Warriors, as they finished with the worst record (15-50) in the league.

The belief was that they immediately would be a championship contender in 2021, but that took a major hit when Klay Thompson sustained a torn right Achilles tendon Nov. 18.

But the Warriors significantly bolstered the roster this offseason, and will be much improved.

How much better exactly?

"Well, we got Steph [Curry]," Andrew Wiggins said with a laugh Thursday afternoon. "So that right there makes everything a lot better. You're talking about one of the greatest players of all time.

"With him on the floor, everything's gonna be better."

The two-time NBA MVP broke his left hand during the Warriors' fourth game last season, and missed the next 58 games before returning March 5 against the Toronto Raptors.

In that matchup against the Raptors, Wiggins recorded 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Andrew Wiggins from deep last night:

-1-for-2 on “open” 3s

-2-for-7 on “wide open” 3s

(He had all the space and time in the world on this attempt because Steph set the best screen in basketball history) pic.twitter.com/j0QxVRct2M — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 6, 2020

Yeah. It’s gonna be a lot of fun watching Andrew Wiggins do this a lot next season with Steph and Klay opening up these lanes ... pic.twitter.com/fCV13k3v2i — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 6, 2020

Story continues

Wiggins definitely benefitted from playing alongside the three-time NBA champion, and he fully understands that.

Andrew Wiggins: "Steph (Curry) is a player that causes a lot of attention. I played one game with him last year and I could see the difference -- the open space I had because everyone was paying attention to him. He makes the game easier." — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 3, 2020

The 25-year-old expects a lot from himself moving forward.

"Coming into the season, I feel the best I've ever felt," he said.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram