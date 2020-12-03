Andrew Wiggins gives perfect response to why Warriors will be better

The 2019-20 NBA season was a disaster for the Warriors, as they finished with the worst record (15-50) in the league.

The belief was that they immediately would be a championship contender in 2021, but that took a major hit when Klay Thompson sustained a torn right Achilles tendon Nov. 18.

But the Warriors significantly bolstered the roster this offseason, and will be much improved.

How much better exactly?

"Well, we got Steph [Curry]," Andrew Wiggins said with a laugh Thursday afternoon. "So that right there makes everything a lot better. You're talking about one of the greatest players of all time.

"With him on the floor, everything's gonna be better."

The two-time NBA MVP broke his left hand during the Warriors' fourth game last season, and missed the next 58 games before returning March 5 against the Toronto Raptors.

In that matchup against the Raptors, Wiggins recorded 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Wiggins definitely benefitted from playing alongside the three-time NBA champion, and he fully understands that.

The 25-year-old expects a lot from himself moving forward.

"Coming into the season, I feel the best I've ever felt," he said.

