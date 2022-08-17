What Andrew Wiggins is focusing on to improve in Warriors' offseason

What Wiggins is focusing on in offseason to improve his game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors swingman Andrew Wiggins is coming off a 2021-22 NBA season that saw the 27-year-old become an All-Star for the first time and win a Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

Despite the accomplishments and growth last season, Wiggins wants to improve and take his game to another level to ensure another NBA All-Star Game appearance this coming season and play a vital role in another championship run.

Wiggins appeared on "The VC Show" on Tuesday to discuss many topics with former NBA star Vince Carter and Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, one being what the Warriors swingman plans to do in the offseason to elevate his game.

"Shooting, you know, shooting off the dribble," Wiggins told Carter. "The left hand, getting that stronger ball handling."

"Just put it all together," Carter responded. "Just the ultimate player. Just put it all together. You can do it all. I did."

If Wiggins wants to improve his shot from beyond the arc, the swingman is with the right franchise considering his teammates are Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

Last season, the 27-year-old had a 3-point percentage of 39 percent, which is very solid, given the NBA average was 35 percent. Furthermore, Wiggins averaged 2.2 treys per game on 5.5 attempts.

Should Wiggins' 3-point numbers take off this upcoming season, the Warriors might have to come up with another splash nickname as they did with Jordan Poole.

