Andrew Wiggins first Warriors player with Game 4 totals since 1967 NBA Finals

Wiggs first Dubs player with Game 4 totals since 1967 Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andrew Wiggins is a special player whose two-way play has helped the Warriors tremendously in their current NBA Finals run.

In Friday’s huge series-tying Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, Wiggins contributed 17 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Yes, 16 rebounds.

His impact on the court is so unique, the Warriors haven’t seen his type of play in years. Actually, try in over half a century.

Wiggins is the first Warriors player to reach those totals in an NBA Finals game since San Francisco Warriors’ Nate Thurmond did in Game 5 of the 1967 NBA Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Another first?

It was the first time, in a regular-season or playoff game, Wiggins recorded that many boards in his eight-year NBA career.

It's also his first NBA Finals, and he has been a huge contribution as the Warriors re-gain homecourt advantage for Game 5 with the series tied at two-games-apiece.

Golden State is now just two wins shy of its fourth title in eight years, and unlike that 1967 NBA Finals, the Warriors look to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy this time around.

