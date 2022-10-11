Andrew Wiggins enters new Warriors season after shedding weight of negativity

Wiggins enters new season after shedding weight of negativity originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It took less than nine weeks for Andrew Wiggins to lose the excess weight he carried for eight years. Some might call it a miracle.

Wiggins sees his remarkable 2022 postseason, which concluded with the Warriors winning the NBA Finals, as a belated but emphatic reply to those who believed he was destined for a long career bearing the weight of label nobody wants.

Overpaid underachiever.

“I never believed it,” Wiggins told NBC Sports Bay Area. “I feel that people that played with me or were around me never paid it any mind.

“But once someone in the media puts something out there, others are going to run with it. You could go out there and defend yourself, but I’m not really interested in that. I’m just going to play hard and let people talk.”

Wiggins has played amid chatter since entering the NBA in 2014. The volume increased when the Minnesota Timberwolves signed him to a five-year, $148 million max deal in 2017. The noise was ringing louder than ever in February 2020, when the Warriors acquired him from Minnesota in exchange for D’Angelo Russell and a future first-round draft pick that became Jonathan Kuminga.

Though the Warriors were delighted the second the trade was completed, the NBA world mostly shrugged, its conclusions already reached. Wiggins was a No. 1 overall draft pick who went seven seasons without an invitation to the NBA All-Star Game.

And when he finally received that invitation, voted in last season, it was met with widespread of naysaying.

If Wiggins receives another All-Star Game invitation this season, his ninth, it can be traced back to the 61 days, from April 16 through June 16, he and the Warriors spent rolling through the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and, in the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics to win it all.

Wiggins’ performance had people talking, but the belittling commentary of the past had been replaced by flattery. It is generally accepted that among Wiggins’ teammates, only Finals MVP Stephen Curry had a more impressive postseason. That much certainly was true against Boston.

“I feel like it changed that perception about me,” Wiggins said. “That I didn’t play defense. That I didn’t play hard. Stuff like that. It was really good to showcase and perform on that level in front of everybody.”

Wiggins in the postseason did what the best players -- so-called “money” players -- are supposed to do. He became more productive as the stakes got higher.

He averaged 14.0 points (shooting 52.9 percent from the field) and 6.8 rebounds in five first-round games against Denver, 15.0 (46.7 percent) and 7.0 in the conference semifinals against Memphis, 18.6 (46.2 percent) and 7.2 in the Western Conference finals against Dallas and 18.3 (44.6 percent) and 8.8 in the Finals.

In addition to scoring and rebounding, Wiggins also was tasked with such difficult defensive assignments as Luka Dončić and Jayson Tatum.

Wiggins concedes that playing for the Timberwolves might have something to do with the reputation he brought to the Bay Area. A generally mediocre franchise with one playoff appearance and four different coaches in his first six seasons, Wiggins had bright moments but barely tapped his potential.

Coming to the Warriors gave him a new start while placing him in an environment that demanded more of what he always believed he had.

“That’s a big part of it,” he said. “I think it goes hand in hand, a player that works hard and is with a good organization, that helps put you in position succeed. It goes both ways, but it definitely helps my game to be around these guys. I’ve learned a lot.

“When you win, everything is good,” he said. "But when you lose, everyone is going to nit-pick and point fingers.”

Wiggins, who could become an unrestricted free agent next summer, has consistently stated that his preference is to remain with the Warriors. There is mutual interest, as being a 27-year-old veteran puts him squarely between the team’s veteran core and the youngsters projected for the future.

“I feel like this is a place where I can complete my game,” he said.

Though last season put Wiggins in a very good place, he wants more. To be a better playmaker, a more efficient finisher at the rim and to improve his foul shooting, which last season dipped to a career-low 64.3 percent, back around his 73-percent career average.

“I would love to be an All-Star again,” he said. “I would love to win another championship. And I would love to be on the All-Defensive team -- that’s something I’m aiming for right out of the gate.”

Wiggins is pleased to have shed the heavy old label, which stuck to him like a lead collar. The one that vanished last June, allowing him to enjoy the brightest offseason ever.

“I can definitely feel the difference, 100 percent,” he said of how he is greeted. “Random people are more positive, more supportive. They had more to say.”

Yeah. That’s so typical of weight loss. Even when it’s not visible.

