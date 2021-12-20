Andrew Wiggins enters health and safety protocols

Shams Charania: Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins has entered health and safety protocols.

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Andrew Wiggins has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. – 7:32 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins has entered health and safety protocols. – 7:32 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Latest Warriors injury report: Andrew Wiggins has been placed in health and safety protocols. – 7:31 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

I wrote on Andrew Wiggins, whose decision to get vaccinated is going down as one of the biggest keys to the Warriors’ fast start: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 6:02 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Mark Daigneault said he’d be surprised if Wiggins starts tomorrow night at Memphis. He said they could look at starting another guard, or even go big. Nothing concrete yet. – 1:25 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault “we are not locked in to not starting [Darius Bazley] and we we are not locked in on starting [Aaron] Wiggins, I’d actually be shocked if Wiggins started tomorrow.”

Lineup change coming again, mentioned two bigs. – 1:24 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Five takeaways from Thunder-Clippers

• SGA’s game winner

• Dort’s driving

• Giddey’s shot at history

• Why Bazley was benched

• Why Wiggins is next up

oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 10:20 AM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Really good ball fake by Wiggins to create a window to pass to JRE, but couldn’t get it to him. Process was there, results weren’t. – 8:14 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Awesome for Aaron Wiggins to knock down his first shot of the game, small sample size but a strong communicator on defense. – 8:13 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

On Darius Bazley being benched by the #Thunder, and what this means for Aaron Wiggins. #ThunderUp: thunderousintentions.com/2021/12/18/okc… – 7:23 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Mark Daigneault on Wiggins starting in place of Bazley: “He has given us a lot of confidence that when you put him on the court, he’s ready to play. He’s impressed.” – 6:31 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says Aaron Wiggins has “impressed us.” He has impressed me too. – 6:29 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says Aaron Wiggins has showed a “readiness” and “consistency of approach” says “he is going to improve because of how he attacks the program.” – 6:27 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Thunder is bringing Darius Bazley off the bench tonight.

Starters:

– SGA

– Giddey

– Dort

– Wiggins

– Robinson-Earl – 6:26 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says Shai, Lu, Giddey, Wiggins, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will start. Bazley is available and off the bench. – 6:25 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

“Everything factors in” – Steve Kerr responding to a question about if crossing the border into Canada impacted the decision to sit Curry, Green, and Wiggins – 6:04 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The Thunder list Lu Dort as questionable for tonight’s game against the Clippers. Vit Krejci is with the Blue as is Aaron Wiggins. Poku, Jerome, and Mann were recalled to the Thunder and available. – 1:17 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Warriors players who are out & didn’t make the trip to Toronto for tonight’s game vs the Raptors: Curry (rest), Green (hip), Wiggins (knee), Poole (protocols), Iguodala (knee), Porter (foot), Thompson, Wiseman.

That’s $156.4 million or 87% of their league-high $178.9 M payroll. – 10:40 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Per the Warriors: Draymond Green (hip); Andrew Wiggins (knee); Steph Curry (rest); Andre Iguodala (knee); Otto Porter jr. (foot) and Jordan Poole (protocols) will not play tonight vs. Raptors. Klay Thompson and James Wiseman remain out. – 9:23 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

There was some notable Andre Iguodala, Andrew Wiggins two-man action for the Warriors’ temporary second unit in Boston

Five observations

theathletic.com/3023715/2021/1… – 1:03 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Andre Iguodala says Jimmy Butler made him look at Andrew Wiggins differently. pic.twitter.com/DTQksksRuk – 12:34 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Warriors’ injury report for tomorrow v. Toronto: Steph Curry (rest), Andrew Wiggins (L knee soreness) Andre Iguodala (R knee injury management) Draymond Green (R hip tightness) Otto Porter (L foot injury management) Jordan Poole (health and safety protocols) are all out. – 12:09 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Tomorrow’s Warriors injury report: Curry (rest), Wiggins (left knee soreness), Iguodala (right knee injury management), Green (right hip tightness), Porter (left foot injury management) and Poole (health and safety protocols). – 11:59 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Warriors announce Steph Curry (rest), Andrew Wiggins (left knee soreness) Andre Iguodala (right knee injury management) Draymond Green (right hip tightness) Otto Porter (left foot injury management) and Jordan Poole (health and safety protocols) all out vs. Toronto on Saturday. – 11:59 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Out for the Warriors against the Raptors tomorrow

-Steph Curry – rest

-Andrew Wiggins – left knee soreness

-Andre Iguodala – right knee management

-Draymond Green – Right hip tightness

-Otto Porter – Left foot management

-Jordan Poole: health and safety protocols. – 11:55 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Iguodala said he knew he would like playing with Wiggins after talking to Jimmy Butler:

“Jimmy Butler had nothing but amazing things to say about Wiggs. He really liked playing with Wiggs. That was all I needed to hear to be honest because Jimmy doesn’t like anybody.” – 11:18 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andre Iguodala on Andrew Wiggins: “We had a common teammate — Jimmy Butler. Jimmy had nothing but positive things to say about Wiggs. That was all I needed to hear.” pic.twitter.com/iAo9vcnS3I – 11:13 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

An honest answer from Wiggins, when asked if he’s glad he got vaccinated given the cases spiking all across the NBA: “No, I’m not. But it is what it is, I guess. – 10:59 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said he didn’t love the Celtics’ physicality on Andrew Wiggins early. – 10:30 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Warriors win 111-107

Tatum – 27 points

Brown – 20 points

Smart – 19/6/8

Richardson – 15 points

Celtics – 9 missed FTs

Celtics – 16 turnovers

Curry – 30 points

Wiggins – 27 points

Iguodala – 12 points

Warriors – 16-46 threes

Warriors – 14 turnovers – 10:17 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

The Warriors are 24-5.

Steph finishes with 30 points, five rebounds and four assists. Wiggins poured in another 27 points. Warriors now 3-1 on this trip — setting up possibility of a rest night for several veterans in Toronto on Saturday on second night of a back to back. – 10:16 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics lose to #Warriors 111-107 in a game they could have won. Those four Curry FTs at the half and eight missed FTs in the second half doom BOS. Tatum 27, Brown 20; Curry 30, Wiggins 27. Iguodala 12. – 10:16 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Andrew Wiggins tonight:

27 PTS

6 REB

5-7 3P

He is averaging career-highs in FG% and 3P% this season. pic.twitter.com/t2wf8xMy0C – 10:15 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

After 3 in Boston: Warriors 82, Celtics 81

-GSW usually owns Q3, but scored only 14 pts, allowing their 12p lead shrink to 1

-Wiggins 27p, Curry 25, no one else more than 6 (Loon) – 9:39 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

END OF Q3: Warriors up 82-81 on the Celtics. Golden State needs to get a bit more production from someone other than Wiggins (27 points) and Curry (25). No one else has more than six points. – 9:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Warriors lead 82-81 after three

Tatum – 20 points

Brown – 16 points

Smart – 14/5/7

Richardson – 13 points

Celtics – 13-31 threes

Celtics – 12 turnovers

Wiggins – 27 points

Curry – 25 points

Warriors – 11-34 threes

Warriors – 11 offensive rebounds

Warriors – 12 turnovers – 9:38 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Wiggins and Curry were a combined 2-for-11 FG with 8pts in 3Q. #Celtics #Warriors – 9:37 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics outscore #Warriors 27-14 in 3Q and trail 82-81 entering 4th. Tatum 20, Brown 16, Smart 14, Richardson 13; Wiggins 27, Curry 25. – 9:36 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Celtics say Romeo Langford is out with neck pain after that elbow from Andrew Wiggins. Boston is now down seven players, including four rotation guys. – 8:56 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

18 points for Wiggins in the 2Q, a new career high for a quarter. He has 24 points in 17 minutes, a very efficient start on 10-16 FG, 4-6 3P. – 8:53 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

I’ll be fascinated to see how Klay Thompson’s return affects Andrew Wiggins. For well over a month now, Wiggins has been a two-way force. Thompson’s return should only make things easier on Wiggins. – 8:52 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Warriors lead 68-54 at the half

Richardson – 13 points

Smart – 11 points

Tatum – 9 points

Brown – 8 points

Celtics – 9-22 threes

Celtics – 7 turnovers

Wiggins – 24 points

Curry – 20 points

Warriors – 9-26 threes

Warriors – 9 offensive rebounds

Warriors – 4 turnovers – 8:51 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Steph finished the half +2 because of those free throws with Warriors up 14.

That’s how good Wiggins was – 8:50 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andrew Wiggins: 18 second quarter points, 24 in the first half on 10-of-17 shooting. Active on the glass (six rebounds), disruptive on defense. That Minnesota game was five weeks ago. Wiggins has been consistently good to great for five weeks. – 8:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Wiggins just took a 1-on-4 heat check three in transition and it wasn’t even a bad shot, with how he’s been hitting everything. – 8:45 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Andrew Wiggins is spending this season shooting holes in all the years of quibbling about what he’s not doing. Paul George is the only SF in the West that has consistently been more effective – 8:37 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Wiggins is ABUSING the Celtics – 8:37 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Andrew Wiggins has 15 points in the second quarter and 21 points for the game. His career-high is 47 points. – 8:36 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Wiggins has really been playing well over the last month — he’s got a little extra bounce in his step and has been a difference maker on both ends. He’s already got 21 points tonight and should get even more space once Klay returns. – 8:36 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

There’s just not a whole lot of resistance from Boston’s defense right now. Andrew Wiggins is up to 21 points with five minutes left in the second quarter. – 8:36 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Andrew Wiggins has 21 points midway through the second quarter. – 8:35 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Ime Udoka called TO after that Wiggins 3 and spent a bunch of time trying to clear something up with Jaylen & Enes. Enes was way back and JB seemed to expect something different there. – 8:33 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Warriors use a 14-4 run to take a 16-point lead midway through the second. Wiggins (18 points on 8-for-12 shooting, 7 rebounds and 2 assists) is having himself a night. – 8:33 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

After a complete miscommunication between Jaylen Brown and Enes Freedom leads to a wide open Andrew Wiggins 3-pointer, Ime Udoka calls another timeout and goes up to both of them. Wiggins now leads all scorers with 18, and the Warriors have doubled their lead with Steph sitting. – 8:32 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Udoka just chewed out Jaylen after Wiggins splashes a transition 3. GSW 55, BOS 39. – 8:31 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Celtics say Romeo Langford is questionable to return with neck pain. He got caught with an accidental elbow to the back of the head by Andrew Wiggins in the first quarter. He currently isn’t on the bench. – 8:25 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Seven straight points for Wiggins. He’s getting whatever he wants right now against C’s in post. – 8:21 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Warriors lead 34-26 after one

Smart – 7 points

Brown – 6 points

Celtics – 40% shooting

Celtics – 3 turnovers

Curry – 16 points

Wiggins – 6 points

Warriors – 50% shooting

Warriors – 5 offensive rebounds

Warriors – 2 turnovers – 8:17 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Langford got clobbered, but this isn’t a flagrant. Wiggins wasn’t trying to get him. – 8:01 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Warriors at Celtics – TD Garden – December 17, 2021 – Starting Lineups

Boston – Smart, Brown, Langford, Tatum, R. Williams

Golden State – Curry, Moody, Wiggins, Green, Looney

OUT: Boston: Horford, Schroder, G Williams, Parker, Hernangomez, Hauser GSW: Poole, Thompson, Wiseman pic.twitter.com/LNlwuQ4YQE – 7:12 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

Robert Williams

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Romeo Langford

Marcus Smart

Warriors starters:

Kevon Looney

Draymond Green

Andrew Wiggins

Moses Moody

Stephen Curry – 6:18 PM

