Associated Press

Klay Thompson has been waiting for his shot to start falling consistently, and he certainly found a groove for Golden State against defending champion Milwaukee. Thompson scored a season-best 38 points, raising his right arm in triumph to ignite the home crowd and leading the Warriors past the Bucks, 122-109 on Saturday night. Thompson shot 15 for 24 with eight 3-pointers had his second 30-point performance since returning Jan. 9 from a two-year absence following knee and Achilles surgeries.