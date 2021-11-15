Andrew Wiggins with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

The Guardian

The quarterback was one of the most feared players in the league On Sunday, he rolled back the years with the the team he took to the Super Bowl Cam Newton celebrates with fans after the Panthers’ win on Sunday. Photograph: Joe Camporeale/USA Today Sports The Carolina Panthers’ reunion with Cam Newton could easily have been a gimmick. The last time we heard from the quarterback formerly known as Superman, the New England Patriots had released him after he lost the starting battle with Mac Jones.