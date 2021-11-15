Andrew Wiggins with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/14/2021
Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/14/2021
Steph Curry always seems to have something special in store for the Charlotte Hornets' crowd,
''In true Cam fashion his first touch he gets a score and his second touch he throws a touchdown,'' said Curry, a lifelong Panthers fan who was given the honor of hitting the team's Keep Pounding drum before the start of Super Bowl 50 in 2016. Newton helped spark the Panthers just three days after signing a one-year contract to return to the franchise that released him prior to the 2020 season.
Louis Cangiano goes over his top NBA DFS plays for tonight's small four-game main slate starting at 7:00 pm ET. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Kevin Huerter (Atlanta Hawks) with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 11/14/2021
As Darius Slay was returning a fumble for a touchdown against the Broncos, Teddy Bridgewater decided tackling the Eagles cornerback wasn't his job. By Adam Hermann
Kelly Oubre picked up two technical fouls very, very quickly on Sunday night.
Terry Rozier came up clutch for the Hornets to hand the Warriors only their second loss of the season.
Lane Kiffin's antics and Michigan's prospects against Ohio State are among the overreactions from Week 11 in college football.
Paige Bueckers started off her sophomore season with a career day. The reigning AP Player of the Year scored a career-high 34 points, making 15 of her 19 field goal attempts, and No. 2 UConn beat Arkansas 95-80 on Sunday. “When you go 15 for 19 that’s a pretty good night,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said.
"Soon," a source close to James told ESPN when asked about James' return timetable. The source said James is "progressing great" in his on-court workouts. However, Vogel said the 19-year veteran has yet to participate in a full practice or take part ...
Pippen launched an immediate attack on Jordan, whom he calls a hypocrite, in the Prologue, and the first thing that really jumped out at me was his saying he was "a much better teammate than Michael ever was." "In the doc, Michael attempted to ...
Phil Mickelson made his return to Arizona a memorable one while Bernhard Langer made history.
It was set up to a be a dramatic Sunday and the stars delivered.
Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25 after Week 11? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?
The quarterback was one of the most feared players in the league On Sunday, he rolled back the years with the the team he took to the Super Bowl Cam Newton celebrates with fans after the Panthers’ win on Sunday. Photograph: Joe Camporeale/USA Today Sports The Carolina Panthers’ reunion with Cam Newton could easily have been a gimmick. The last time we heard from the quarterback formerly known as Superman, the New England Patriots had released him after he lost the starting battle with Mac Jones.
Tom Brady wasn't happy after the Bucs' second consecutive loss Sunday, and it showed in his very brief postgame press conference.
Alabama jumped Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday and Oklahoma dropped eight spots to No. 12 after losing for the first time this season.
Steph continues to dazzle in his 13th NBA season.
Faced with a decision against the Eagles on Sunday, Bridgewater chose business. His own.
Steph just knew his last 3-pointer of Friday night's win was going to fall.