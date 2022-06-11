Andrew Wiggins' daughter adorably wears t-shirt of dad's Luka Doncic poster

Wiggins' daughter adorably wears t-shirt of dad's Luka poster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andrew Wiggins made sure that his daughter is aware of exactly how good his dunk on Luka Dončić was in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

After the Warriors’ 107-97 win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday against the Boston Celtics to even up the series at two-games-apiece, Wiggins emerged from the locker room in street clothes and holding his daughter.

She was dressed in necklaces and a black t-shirt with a huge picture of none other than Wiggins’ poster on Dončić in Game 3 of the conference finals.

Just to jog the memory: Wiggins drove down the lane at the American Airlines Center and elevated as Dončić attempted the block. Wiggins not only finished the emphatic jam, but he also caught Dončić with his other hand, sending him to the floor – only making the poster that much better.

The play was initially called an offensive foul, but was later overturned after a challenge by the Warriors.

Wiggins and his daughter allowed the cameras to capture them for a brief moment after the Warriors’ thrilling Game 4 win in Boston, and they were both all smiles.

While the headlines were all about Steph Curry’s 43-point masterpiece, Wiggins quietly played a huge role in the win. He scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a team-high 43 minutes. He also had a plus-minus of plus-20 to lead all starters.

If the Warriors get two more wins, Wiggins will have something much more valuable than just a t-shirt of a dunk to share with his daughter.

