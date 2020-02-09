Andrew Wiggins-D'Angelo Russell trade great for both sides, Draymond says

Draymond Green and the Warriors tried and failed to make the D'Angelo Russell experiment work.

Now, they will turn their attention to Andrew Wiggins, who came over in the trade with the Timberwolves.

Before Wiggins made his Warriors debut Saturday night against the Lakers, Green appeared on ABC's pregame show and was asked for his thoughts on the blockbuster trade.

"I think it was a great move for both sides," Green told Rachel Nichols, Tracy McGrady and Richard Jefferson. "I think D'Angelo gets a chance to go to Minnesota annd be that franchise point guard, which I think he deserves. And Wiggins coming here at the three, he's athletic, he can run the floor, he can score the basketball and it's going to help us create what we want to recreate."

Draymond Green talks about the Warriors acquiring Andrew Wiggins - but TMac and @RJeff24 just want to know if he's going to take it easier on Wiggins than Jimmy Butler did. pic.twitter.com/9VqY1ahpDq — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 9, 2020

Though Russell was an All-Star last year, his style never fit with what coach Steve Kerr and the Warriors wanted to do.

Wiggins is a better positional fit for the Warriors, but he comes with baggage. As the 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick, the 24-year-old entered the NBA with tons of hype, but has yet to live up to that potential.

Green also made it clear that he won't take the same approach former Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler took with Wiggins. There will be less yelling, Green said.

"Absolutely, first of all, I think it's about building relationships," Green said. "You can't yell at anybody or saying anything to anybody if you don't build a relationship, so it's all about building that trust first and then I want to help him where I can. I think he has a lot of untapped potential that, with great leadership from guys that have been there, I think we can try to tap into that and help him reach his greatness, which I think he can do."

Green's first chance to play with Wiggins will have to wait as the All-Star forward was scratched just before Saturday's game with lower back tightness.

