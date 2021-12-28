Andrew Wiggins cleared to play on Tuesday

Anthony Slater: Andrew Wiggins is cleared from health and safety protocols and not listed on the Warriors’ injury report tomorrow against the Nuggets. Jordan Poole remains out. Wiggins quarantined in the Bay Area.

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Aaron Wiggins (health and safety protocols) has been upgraded to available.

Four Thunder players still in protocols:

– Bazley

– Mann

– Robinson-Earl

– Pokusevski – 4:59 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

The pattern of guys getting a chance due to COVID protocols, playing extremely well, and then immediately entering the protocols themselves continues with Aaron Wiggins in OKC. – 4:35 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Injury report: Thunder at Kings

Thunder: OUT – Darius Bazley (H&S protocols); Vit Krejci (G League); Tre Mann (H&S protocols); Aleksej Pokusevski (H&S protocols); Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (H&S protocols); Aaron Wiggins (H&S protocols).

Kings: Not yet submitted. – 4:12 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Poku, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins join Darius Bazley and Tre Mann in Covid protocols.

5 rotation players.

Bummer as Wiggins is coming off a career game, Baze been playing his best ball all year, Mann was breaking out and Poku & JRE have been playing well. – 3:52 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The #Thunder first injury report for tomorrow vs #Kings:

Darius Bazley, Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aaron Wiggins, and Aleksej Pokusevski are all out due to Health and Safety protocols, Vit Krejci is still listed as OUT due to G-League assignment for now. – 3:41 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Oklahoma City’s Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins have entered the league’s Covid protocols, team says. – 3:38 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:

🏀 Aaron Wiggins breaks out

🏀 Josh Giddey makes history

🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing at an All-Star Level

🏀 JRE’s flashes

🏀 Credit to Theo Maledon

#ThunderUp: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/CQbK0xUO1y – 2:35 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA on Aaron Wiggins: “I knew from Day 1 that Wiggs could hoop. He’s got game.” pic.twitter.com/fZQXlrOetJ – 10:13 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Aaron Wiggins going to the G-League “I knew from day one that Wigs could hoop. I think him going to the G, just helped his confidence.” – 10:13 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aaron Wiggins said “it’s about always being ready” when asked about the next man up mentality “as a team, you have to play together and find ways to do what it takes to win.” – 10:08 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aaron Wiggins says Josh Giddey is “really good, regardless of his scoring he is really contributing. It’s crazy to think he is only [a teenager], he is going to be really good.” – 10:06 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Aaron Wiggins on his big night: “It was really fun. My guys found me in open spots.”

Wiggins’ 24 points is the 2nd most of any of the 30 2nd round rookies this season. pic.twitter.com/Cvb3RP4wIJ – 10:05 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aaron Wiggins “I just try to take everything I go through and learn from it.” – 10:04 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aaron Wiggins “it was fun for me. Being out there, I was trying to find open windows…[Josh] Giddey was amazing he found me a couple different times.” Mention’s he is happy with the win of course – 10:04 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aaron Wiggins scored 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting tonight, which is the second-most points scored by a 2021 second-round draft pick. Per Thunder PR – 9:55 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault on Aaron Wiggins “His blue stint was really good in terms of tapping back into how to be aggressive on offense within the flow of what we are doing.” – 9:52 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC rookies tonight:

Aaron Wiggins: 24 points on 8-10 shooting

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 15 points/7 rebounds/3 3s

Josh Giddey: 10 assists/10 rebound double double – 9:31 PM

Royce Young @royceyoung

Aaron Wiggins and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are looking like two major wins in the second round for the Thunder. Career-high 24 for Wiggins tonight and JRE with another quality game (15 points, 7 rebounds). JRE was taken 32nd overall, Wiggins 55th. – 9:29 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Sometimes you win, sometimes you get lit up by Aaron Wiggins. – 9:23 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Aaron Wiggins needs a full NBA contract before the first day of 2022. – 9:15 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Aaron Wiggins, 5 spots from being undrafted, is the first rookie to score 20 points for the Thunder this season. – 9:12 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aaron Wiggins. Ice in his veins. – 9:10 PM

