Andrew Wiggins cleared from adductor injury but now ruled out with illness

Wiggs physically cleared to play but ruled out with illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- Andrew Wiggins, after missing the Warriors' last 10 games with a right adductor strain, finally has been cleared to return. However, Wiggins also will miss Tuesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets and Wednesday night's contest with the Utah Jazz.

Why? Wiggins is the latest Warrior to come down with an illness.

"He's not in the building tonight because he came down ill yesterday," Steve Kerr said Tuesday during his pregame media session. "He'll be out tonight and tomorrow, and hopefully gets better quickly. We'll see."

Kerr then clarified Wiggins likely would have been out against the Hornets as a precaution but would have suited up against the Jazz. The Warriors have gone 3-7 in the 10 straight games Wiggins has missed, and are 3-9 overall without him this season.

Wiggins has played 22 games this season, and when healthy, he has been in All-Star form for the second straight season. The 27-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He also is shooting 51.1 percent overall from the field and 45 percent on 3-pointers.

His rebounds, steals, shooting percentage and shot from beyond the arc are all career highs. As a first-time All-Star last season, Wiggins averaged 17.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from deep.

Donte DiVincenzo recently missed the Warriors' two New York games to end their six-game road trip with a non-COVID illness. In the Warriors' Christmas win over the Memphis Grizzlies, DiVincenzo returned to the starting lineup and scored a season-high 19 points with five 3-pointers.

JaMychal Green, who's set to miss his fourth straight game, remains in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

