Andrew Wiggins channels Michael Jordan's iconic acrobatic NBA Finals layup

Wiggins channels MJ's iconic acrobatic Finals layup in Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andrew Wiggins has been so good in the NBA Finals thus far that he’s channeling his inner Michael Jordan.

The Warriors’ do-it-all wing was spectacular in the Dubs’ 104-94 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday at Chase Center, scoring 26 points, adding 13 rebounds and finishing an MJ-esque acrobatic layup.

This play is eerily reminiscent to Jordan’s famous “switch-handed” layup in Game 2 of the 1991 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, where MJ went up with his right hand before switching to his left mid-air to lay it in.

While Wiggins didn’t do the full hand switch – he had the ball in both hands initially before finishing with the left – his incredible athleticism was on display in the fourth quarter of a Finals game that both the Warriors and the Celtics desperately needed. Wiggins' bucket gave the Warriors an 87-78 advantage with 7:26 left, part of his 10-point fourth that helped put the game away.

“It's something I dreamt about for sure, being in the league, and this is the ultimate stage,” Wiggins told reporters after Monday’s win. “It doesn't get bigger than this. I was out there being aggressive. It was a good game.”

Wiggins and the Dubs head to Boston for Game 6 on Thursday with a three-games-to-two lead in the best-of-seven series, knowing that one more win will secure the NBA title.

