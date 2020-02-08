Andrew Wiggins has chance to make Warriors' debut Saturday vs. Lakers

Steve Kerr has a new toy to play with, but he's not sure if he will get to use it Saturday against the Lakers.

Andrew Wiggins' status for the prime time game is still up in the air after he was acquired by the Warriors on Thursday from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Kerr, Wiggins arrived in the Bay Area on Friday, but that doesn't automatically mean the 24-year-old will suit for his new team Saturday night at Chase Center.

"He's got a chance to play tomorrow," Kerr told reporters Friday. "There are a number of hurdles that he and the rest of the players involved in the deal have to clear, both sides have to do their due diligence on physicals. I talked to Andrew yesterday. He's very excited to get here. We sort of left it open whether he would play. That's a quick turnaround, it's a 5:30 [pm PT] game.

"We're going to have a pregame walkthrough at 3 o'clock so we're not going to have a shootaround in the morning, so we'll sort of figure everything out on the fly tomorrow."

Wiggins is averaging 22.4 points on 44.4 percent shooting in 42 games this season.

While it will take time to properly integrate Wiggins in the Warriors' system, the team is hoping he will thrive alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson when they return from injuries.

