Andrew Wiggins calls Steph Curry’s recent scoring stretch ‘mind blowing’

After missing a majority of last season due to injury, the start of the 2020-21 campaign is the first opportunity for members of the new-look Golden State Warriors to share the court with Steph Curry.

Following Golden State’s blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the 2019 trade deadline, Andrew Wiggins only played one game with Curry before the season came to an end.

Through nine games into the new season, Wiggins is quickly learning what it’s like to play alongside the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player. Over the last four contests, Curry has tallied 30 or more points three times, including a career-high 62 point effort against the Portland Trail Blazers.

After Curry’s 38 point performance against the Los Angeles Clippers sparked a 22 point comeback for the Warriors, Wiggins had high praise for his teammate. In a postgame presser following Golden State’s 115-105 victory over the Clippers, Wiggins called Curry’s recent stretch “mind-blowing.”

It’s amazing. It’s mind-blowing. The kinds of shots he can make — the time he can make it. There’s a lot of stuff he can do. He can score with the basketball, but he’s just as deadly off-ball. That’s what makes him so special.

Listen to the full postgame presser from Wiggins via Warriors SoundCloud.

With Klay Thompson sidelined, Wiggins and Curry are building chemistry on the court early in the season. During Curry’s recent run, Wiggins has provided a consistent second scoring option for Steve Kerr’s rotation. The former Rookie of the Year has notched 15 or more points in seven consecutive games for Golden State.

Curry and Wiggins will be back on the floor together on Sunday when the Toronto Raptors come to the Bay Area for a rematch of the 2019 NBA Finals.

