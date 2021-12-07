Andrew Wiggins calls Jonathan Kuminga 'special' after eye-popping dunk

Wiggs calls Kuminga 'special' after eye-popping dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jonathan Kuminga has developed a reputation for high-flying dunks, and delivered another wild finish in Monday night's 126-95 win over the Orlando Magic at Chase Center on Monday night.

Kuminga was eye-to-eye with the rim 👀 pic.twitter.com/DsCRfR35AL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 7, 2021

The rook was wayyyyy up ✈️ pic.twitter.com/cDgZGR4sUR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 7, 2021

Andrew Wiggins joined Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike on the broadcast after the win, and shared his thoughts on the rookie.

“Man, he’s special, he’s special. [He has] God-given talent, God-gifted athlete, works hard and there’s nowhere he can’t touch on that backboard, on that rim,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins’ reaction to the remarkable leap from Kuminga couldn’t have been more perfect.

Kuminga finished with nine points and three rebounds in the win, while Wiggins exploded for 28 points on 8-for-10 shooting from behind the 3-point line.