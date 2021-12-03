Andrew Wiggins asked Andre Iguodala for LeBron James tips

What Iguodala told Wiggins about trying to guard LeBron originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andrew Wiggins knows Andre Iguodala is an important veteran resource to tap into, and the Warriors forward recently probed the 2015 NBA Finals MVP's mind for advice on a topic Iguodala knows a lot about -- guarding LeBron James.

"This is when I knew I was kind of good," Iguodala told Draymond Green on the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show." "This is when I knew I was doing things the right way. Wiggs was like, 'Yo, what are some things you like to do when you guard LeBron?' I was like, 'Woah! Bro, you got way more ability than me.' But then I had to like, 'Oh, OK. This is a good thing.'

"I gave him some pointers. Like, it's really not about stopping him because you can't. It's about beating him to the spot when he gets there. That starts when [Steph Curry] shoots. So as soon as Steph shot the ball, I would be looking for LeBron like, 'All right. Where is he at? At what point attack will he be taking the ball out of bounds?' That's the first thing that went on my mind."

Iguodala was one of the Warriors' primary defenders on James in Golden State's four consecutive NBA Finals matchups with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Iguodala's defense on James is one of the reasons he won the 2015 NBA Finals MVP award.

Wiggins has been great on the defensive end for the Warriors since coming over in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020. With Iguodala in the late stages of his career and Klay Thompson coming off a torn ACL and torn Achilles, the Warriors need Wiggins to carry the load as their primary wing defender.

It's a role the former No. 1 overall pick has embraced and can thrive in, especially with Iguodala giving advice along the way.

