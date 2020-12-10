Andrew Wiggins out to achieve goal with Warriors he hasn't reached yet

Wiggins out to achieve goal with Warriors he hasn't reached yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When Andrew Wiggins entered the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft, a lot of people assumed he would become a perennial All-NBA caliber player.

The 25-year-old has not met those expectations.

Andrew Wiggins' spot on ESPN's list of the Top 100 players ahead of the season:

-2020-21: Not ranked

-2019-20: Not ranked

-2018-19: No. 70

-2017-18: No. 57

-2016-17: No. 45

-2015-16: No. 44

-2014-15: No. 114 (before his rookie season) — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 9, 2020

Wiggins has a fresh start now with the Warriors, and has the opportunity to change the narrative surrounding his career.

“I want to be an All-Star,” he told the Bay Area News Group's Wes Goldberg. “That’s always been a goal of mine is to be an All-Star, being on a winning team.”

If he ends up earning that distinction -- which will be extremely difficult -- it means Golden State likely is winning a lot of games.

And that is what truly matters in the grand scheme of things.

"I just want to see him play the game in a way that helps us win," Golden State's executive VP of basketball operations Kirk Lacob told NBC Sports Bay Area in August. "We know he's a talented basketball player. Nobody is going to argue that.

"Can he bring those talents and learn, 'What do I do best with this squad to help win?' That's all that I really care about. I don't care how many points, rebounds, assists, steals or blocks he averages."

Especially now that Klay Thompson is out for the year because of a torn right Achilles tendon, the Warriors at times will need Wiggins to carry the load offensively.

But he has the ability to make his impact felt the most on the defensive end.

Andrew Wiggins with the fantastic defense + gets the block on Brandon Ingram pic.twitter.com/8RG5QD1z7W — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 24, 2020

Andrew Wiggins’ first defensive possession with the Warriors = solid 1-on-1 defense against LeBron James pic.twitter.com/EOj9LjWk1T — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 9, 2020

"I've always been in the camp of he has so much to prove in terms of taking the next step in his career and organization and with the potential that we all have in terms of unlocking some of the things that will help us be a winning basketball team and him having a huge part in that," Steph Curry said of Wiggins earlier this week.

"For him, it's the theme of just get better, commit to what's going to get us as a team to the next level and where he can really show his value and his ability out there on the floor and kind of put all the doubters to rest."

