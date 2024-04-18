Andrew Wiggins accepts this season wasn’t his best

Andrew Wiggins struggled throughout the 2023-24 season. He rarely reached the level we saw from him during the Golden State Warriors‘ run to the 2022 NBA championship. However, during the second half of the season, Wiggins began to improve and found some much-needed consistency down the stretch.

When speaking to the media on Wednesday (April 17), Wiggins accepted that he has underperformed this year. He also took a holistic view to his upward trajectory as the year wore on while also praising the Warriors’ improvements as a unit during their run after the All-Star break.

“My season was not good, not great,” Wiggins said. “I feel like I started picking up in the second half of the season. But the first half wasn’t too good. Team-wise, I feel like we were really good in the second half of the season; we were figuring things out. It’s really unfortunate it had to end this way. I feel like our defense started clicking.”

At his best, Wiggins is one of the most impactful three-and-D wings in the NBA. He’s capable of shutting down some of the most prominent offensive players in the league. When he plays at that level, the Warriors are a serious threat to any opponent.

"My season was not too good." Wiggins on his season and how he improved in the second half

Golden State will need the 2022 version of Wiggins next season. They will not want to miss the playoffs for a second straight season. He can be a serious factor in their bid for another title run. The front office will likely be hoping this season’s failures act as a catalyst for Wiggins to get back to his best, otherwise, he could end up as a potential trade chip.

