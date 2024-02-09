Andrew Wiggins with a 2 Pt vs. Indiana Pacers
Wiggins has generated the most significant trade chatter around the league and remains in consideration for the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Tyrese Haliburton has missed 10 of the last 11 games with a hamstring injury.
Siakam had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists two days after being traded.
Dan Titus breaks down what the Pascal Siakam deal means for fantasy managers.
Here are first-draft-of-history impressions of which teams scored and which ones stumbled in this season’s grand NBA roster reshuffling.
This will be the third Super Bowl call for the duo.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab come to you live from the Venetian Fan Cave in Las Vegas as they recap their week and give their final thoughts on all things Super Bowl LVIII. The duo start off with stories from their Vegas experience before diving into the Big Game, as they break it down the only way they know how: with a game. Fitz and Frank use Vegas words to analyze Sunday's matchup and discuss a potential sleeper player to watch, which team needs this Lombardi trophy more, strategic matchups to keep an eye on and more. Later, the duo discuss Taylor Swift and their favorite halftime shows of all time before giving their final predictions for the game. Frank walks back his Kansas City Chiefs pick from a few weeks ago and goes with the San Francisco 49ers due to their superior roster. Fitz thinks KC has both the best head coach and best quarterback in the NFL and that's what it'll boil down to, as he goes with the Chiefs. Frank spends some time breaking down potential Super Bowl MVP picks before the hosts wrap things up.
Yahoo Sports has been covering the Super Bowl on the ground and from afar the past week. Here's your hub for everything Big Game.
The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
Our crew put together their very first fantasy baseball mock draft of the season, making their picks for the first round — who's building a winner?
The 49ers are 2-point favorites over the Chiefs.
Livingston has spent the last six seasons as the Bengals' safeties coach.
Tarkanian turned UNLV basketball into a national brand when he arrived in the 1970s. And he did so while navigating the sometimes dangerous world of old-school, mob-influenced Las Vegas.
The Warriors have 48 hours until Thursday's trade deadline to decide who they want to be this season — and moving forward.
Netflix will also air a documentary about the 2004 World Series-winning Red Sox team.
Jorge Martin breaks down one of the more intriguing backfields for fantasy entering the 2024 NFL offseason.
In today's edition: A new sports streamer, the world's most expensive billboard, AFCON's unexpected final four, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.
Who will score first? Will a Super Bowl record be set? What will the final score be? You can bet on all of that ahead of Sunday's game.
The Oilers' win streak is over, but their turnaround sure isn't.
How do you bet on Super Bowl LVIII? There are seemingly endless options. This guide can help.