Andrew Whitworth, Taylor Rapp won’t play vs. Buccaneers on Sunday

For the second week in a row, the Los Angeles Rams won’t have Taylor Rapp in the secondary. Sean McVay said Friday that he won’t play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as he continues to recover from a concussion suffered in Week 18.

Likewise, Andrew Whitworth has also been ruled out. He injured his knee and ankle in the Rams’ wild-card win over the Cardinals, forcing him to miss most of the game. The injury occurred on the first offensive play and although he was able to return, he didn’t take the field in the second half.

This is disappointing news for the Rams as they gear up to face an outstanding Buccaneers pass rush. Joe Noteboom has played well when asked to step in for Whitworth the last two years, but Whitworth’s leadership and experience are invaluable in a game like this.

Not to mention, Whitworth has been excellent in pass protection, allowing just 16 pressures all season. He has a pass-blocking grade of 90.2 at Pro Football Focus, considerably better than Noteboom’s score of 76.0.

