Andrew Whitworth, Taylor Rapp won’t play vs. Buccaneers on Sunday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Andrew Whitworth
    Andrew Whitworth
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Taylor Rapp
    Taylor Rapp
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

For the second week in a row, the Los Angeles Rams won’t have Taylor Rapp in the secondary. Sean McVay said Friday that he won’t play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as he continues to recover from a concussion suffered in Week 18.

Likewise, Andrew Whitworth has also been ruled out. He injured his knee and ankle in the Rams’ wild-card win over the Cardinals, forcing him to miss most of the game. The injury occurred on the first offensive play and although he was able to return, he didn’t take the field in the second half.

This is disappointing news for the Rams as they gear up to face an outstanding Buccaneers pass rush. Joe Noteboom has played well when asked to step in for Whitworth the last two years, but Whitworth’s leadership and experience are invaluable in a game like this.

Not to mention, Whitworth has been excellent in pass protection, allowing just 16 pressures all season. He has a pass-blocking grade of 90.2 at Pro Football Focus, considerably better than Noteboom’s score of 76.0.

List

Rams' Week 3 win vs. Buccaneers should serve as blueprint for playoff rematch

Recommended Stories

  • Andrew Whitworth, Taylor Rapp out for Sunday’s game

    The Rams won’t have their left tackle for Sunday’s divisional-round matchup against the Buccaneers. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters in his Friday press conference that Andrew Whitworth is out for the contest. Whitworth injured his knee and ankle on Los Angeles’ first offensive play during Monday’s victory over the Cardinals. Whitworth came back in [more]

  • Ernest Jones won’t play vs. Buccaneers, could return next week if Rams win

    Ernest Jones won't be active for the Rams on Sunday but he could return next week if Los Angeles advances.

  • Mike Brown missed Bengals’ first playoff win in 31 years due to COVID

    Mike Brown missed the Bengals' 31-year drought coming to an end.

  • Rams designate Darrell Henderson, Sebastian Joseph-Day to return from IR

    The Rams are getting some reinforcements back at practice. Los Angeles announced on Friday that running back Darrell Henderson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, and defensive back Robert Rochell have all been designated to return from injured reserve. Henderson began the season as Los Angeles’ starting running back after Cam Akers tore his Achilles in July. [more]

  • Rams designate Sebastian Joseph-Day, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Robert Rochell to return from IR

    The Rams designated a trio of former starters to return from injured reserve, including Sebastian Joseph-Day

  • Rams won't have LT Whitworth, S Rapp against Buccaneers

    The Los Angeles Rams will not have left tackle Andrew Whitworth or safety Taylor Rapp available when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC divisional playoff game Sunday. Whitworth hurt his ankle on the Rams’ first offensive play in a 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. Rapp will miss his second straight game after sustaining a concussion in the season finale against the San Francisco 49ers.

  • Jim Caldwell turns down interview for Raiders head coaching position

    Former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell says thanks but no thanks to Raiders interview request

  • Rams designate Ernest Jones to return from IR

    Earlier this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay mentioned in a press conference that there was a possibility linebacker Ernest Jones could return to practice. Now possibility has turned into reality. Los Angeles designated Jones to return from injured reserve on Thursday. Jones has been out since suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Rams’ victory [more]

  • Rams designate LB Ernest Jones to return from IR

    Ernest Jones can now begin practicing with the Rams, though he must still be activated

  • Andrew Whitworth not ruled out yet, but status vs. Bucs is unclear

    Andrew Whitworth has swelling in his knee and ankle, making him uncertain to play Sunday. But it's a "miracle" the injury wasn't worse.

  • Matthew Stafford prepared for challenge of facing Todd Bowles’ aggressive Bucs defense

    Matthew Stafford is well aware of how aggressive Bucs DC Todd Bowles is, putting "a lot on the plate" for the Rams offense

  • Game Recap: Hornets 111, Celtics 102

    The Hornets defeated the Celtics, 111-102. LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 15 points, ten rebounds and ten assists, his 3rd triple-double of the season and 4th of his career. Terry Rozier added 28 points and ten assists for the Hornets in the victory, while Jayson Tatum tallied 12 points and six rebounds for the Celtics in the losing effort. The Hornets improve to 25-20 on the season, while the Celtics fall to 23-23.

  • Feds move to drop fraud charges against MIT professor arrested under controversial China Initiative

    Federal prosecutors on Thursday moved to drop a case against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who was accused of hiding research he did for the Chinese government.Driving the news: "Having assessed the evidence as a whole ... the government can no longer meet its burden of proof at trial," prosecutors wrote in a motion to dismiss on Thursday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Prosecutors said that recent developments in the Justice Departm

  • Ryan Jensen, Tristan Wirfs practicing for Bucs on Friday

    Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen and right tackle Tristan Wirfs weren’t able to practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week. But according to multiple reporters, both are on the field as Tampa Bay gets its Friday session underway. If either or both linemen are available for Sunday’s matchup against the Rams, it would be a significant [more]

  • US drops case against MIT professor accused of ties to China

    The Justice Department dropped charges Thursday against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor accused of concealing ties to the Chinese government, a further setback to a federal initiative that was set up to prevent economic espionage and theft by Beijing of trade secrets and academic research. The department revealed its decision in the case against Gang Chen in a filing in federal court in Boston, saying it could no longer meet its burden of proof.

  • How the Rams got to the Divisional Round: Key draft picks, wins, 2022 NFL playoff results and more

    The Los Angeles Rams are set to visit the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs following a blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals on Super Wild Card Weekend. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America and kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

  • Rams’ Week 3 win vs. Buccaneers should serve as blueprint for playoff rematch

    The Rams already beat the Buccaneers in Week 3, and they should use that win as a blueprint for Sunday's playoff game.

  • Leonard Fournette, Ryan Jensen practicing for Bucs Thursday

    The Buccaneers held a walkthrough Wednesday, but they’re back on the field for a full practice session on Thursday. According to multiple reports, running back Leonard Fournette and center Ryan Jensen are two of the players who are taking part in the workout. Fournette was not activated from injured reserve for last Sunday’s win over [more]

  • Stars aligned: Rams confident their big names will deliver

    Von Miller remembers every detail of each time he has sacked Tom Brady, starting all the way back in his second NFL season a decade ago. “Whenever he decides to retire, those are the sacks that you're going to remember,” Miller said. Miller has the chance to add to his memory bank Sunday when his Los Angeles Rams visit Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a berth in the NFC championship game.

  • Film study: How Niners’ defensive line can create havoc against Packers

    Touchdown Wire's Laurie Fitzpatrick analyzes how the 49ers' defensive line matches up against the Packers.