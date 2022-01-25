Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Rapp on track to play vs. 49ers, Ernest Jones could also return

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
The Los Angeles Rams were without Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Rapp on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who starters who have played most of the snaps this season. Joe Noteboom and Nick Scott both played great in their place, but the Rams would love to get Whitworth and Rapp back for the NFC Championship Game.

Sean McVay said Monday that both players are on track to play against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, which is excellent news for the Rams – especially considering Noteboom strained his pec at the end of the game. He’ll be monitored throughout the week.

Elsewhere on the injury front, the Rams have a handful of players who have been designated to return from IR but have not yet been activated. Ernest Jones is among them, and McVay said he has the best chance to play of any player who could be activated.

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Robert Rochell and Darrell Henderson Jr. are among those who have been designated to return from IR.

Jones’ return will definitely help the defense, particularly against the run-heavy 49ers offense where tackling is such a critical part of slowing them down. Jones has been out since injuring his ankle in Week 16 against the Vikings.

