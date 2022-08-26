Andrew Whitworth says Cowboys reached out after Tyron Smith’s injury

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated Thursday that first-round draft choice Tyler Smith will get the first crack at replacing left tackle Tyron Smith. Tyron Smith will undergo surgery Friday to repair an avulsion fracture of his left knee after being injured in Wednesday’s practice.

But retired Bengals and Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth said he heard from the Cowboys on Thursday to gauge his interest in a return to the NFL.

Whitworth, who is on Amazon’s broadcast crew for Thursday Night Football, was interviewed by sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung during the Texans-49ers preseason game. Hartung asked Whitworth if his phone has been ringing with NFL job offers.

“It has,” Whitworth said. “I mean, obviously, there’s been some things with the Cowboys and losing Tyron Smith. It’s just an awful deal. Such a great player, and a guy I’ve always loved watching play. It’s been a busy day of answering calls. The problem is they’re calling and texting the wrong person. They need to be texting and calling Melissa Whitworth and the kids, because they have final approval on whether I’m ever going to play football again.”

Whitworth, 40, played 16 seasons, the final five with the Rams. He retired after the Rams won Super Bowl LVI in February.

Tyler Smith has spent training camp at left guard, competing with Connor McGovern for the starting job, but he was a three-year starter at left tackle in college.

