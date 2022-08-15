Andrew Whitworth rips NFL’s top 100 players list: ‘It’s a joke!’

Andrew Whitworth has successfully made the transition from NFL left tackle to broadcaster, making his debut in the booth on Saturday during the Rams-Chargers game. He’ll be a studio analyst for Amazon during the regular season, showing he’s doing just fine in retirement.

Now that he’s out of the NFL, he’s voicing his opinion on the league’s top 100 players list, which is voted on by players and released annually. There’s already a lot of speculation about whether players actually do vote, and Whitworth indicates that’s not the case.

He called the list a joke and that it has been for a “really long time.”

Has been for a really long time sir

It’s a joke! Content filler!

Just do a live show and let the tv talent pick it. That way it’s at least a real opinion. False claims that all the players vote on it as well. My bad, but just keeping it real 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/bswsfk1Zbb — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) August 15, 2022

I’m sure at least some players vote on the list, but it’s almost impossible to imagine all players doing so, as Whitworth points out. The NFL has begun releasing the top 100 for 2022 and not a single Rams player has made it so far in the 100-51 range.

They’ll surely have a bunch in the top 50, including Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Cooper Kupp and likely Matthew Stafford, but regardless, the list isn’t the most accurate way to rank the best players in the NFL.

