Andrew Whitworth rips Joe Staley over tweet that’s ’embarrassing for our game’

Andrew Whitworth is on his way to the second Super Bowl appearance of his career, but after the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, he took to Instagram to send a message to former 49ers tackle Joe Staley. And it wasn’t a kind message, either.

Whitworth ripped Staley for a tweet he sent before the NFC Championship Game about buying tickets from Rams fans. Staley was trolling Whitworth’s wife, who offered to buy tickets from Rams fans rather than letting them fall into the hands of 49ers fans, who packed SoFi Stadium in Week 18.

Whitworth says he used to respect Staley, but that’s seemingly no longer the case. He went on to call it “embarrassing for our game” and says he would “hope a legend of the game would leave a players wife out of it.”

Whitworth called Staley a “tough guy” and will “address that at a later date.”

It was as strong a message as Whitworth has ever sent publicly, which shows how angered he was about Staley’s tweet. Read his full post about Staley below.