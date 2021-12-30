Left tackle Andrew Whitworth is off of the Rams’ COVID-19 reserve list.

The Rams made the announcement on Thursday. The move will make Whitworth available to play in Baltimore this Sunday as the Rams try to clinch the NFC West title this weekend.

A win over the Ravens coupled with a Cardinals loss to the Cowboys will make the Rams division champs.

Whitworth missed last Sunday’s win over the Vikings as a result of his placement on the list. It was the second game he missed this season and David Edwards started in his place with Coleman Shelton taking over for Edwards at left guard.

Running back Raymond Calais is the only Rams player currently on the COVID reserve list.

Andrew Whitworth returns to Rams from COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk