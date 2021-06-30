If Andrew Whitworth retires after this season, the Rams have options at LT

Andrew Whitworth made headlines this week when he told Chris Long that it feels like the 2021 season will be his last in the NFL. He didn’t definitively say he’s going to retire after this season, but he’ll turn 40 in December and says he’s putting everything he has into this year.

“This year, to me, it feels like this is it,” he said. “I’ve put everything into trying to play this season and playing at the level I want to. I feel like this will probably be the end, but also, all my closest friends will tell you that I’ve said that for about seven straight years, so I don’t know how believable it is, but it feels like it is.”

The Rams signed Whitworth to a three-year extension last offseason, keeping him under contract through 2022. But there’s no reason he can’t still retire before his contract ends, and the Rams fully understand that.

If and when Whitworth does hang up his cleats for good, the Rams have options available when it comes to finding his heir at left tackle.

Joe Noteboom

Noteboom is the most obvious candidate to replace Whitworth at left tackle in 2022. He filled in when Whitworth was injured last season, playing relatively well given the circumstances. He's by no means a perfect lineman and still struggles with more powerful rushers, but he was good in pass protection and showed he can be a starting tackle in the NFL. There's just one problem: His contract expires after this season. If the Rams truly believe he's the future at left tackle, they'll have to extend him before March when free agency begins. That complicates things, especially if Noteboom wants a long-term deal.

Bobby Evans

Evans played left tackle in college, primarily practiced at right tackle with the Rams and expects to play right guard this season. He's clearly a versatile lineman, which is good news for the Rams. His experience at left tackle in college makes him a candidate to take over Whitworth's spot in 2022 if needed, showing well in pass protection. He has the size, length and movement skills to succeed at any offensive line position besides center, but his best fit might be at tackle.

Tremayne Anchrum

Anchrum played right tackle at Clemson but the Rams gave him a shot at left tackle during his rookie year. He got reps on the left side when Whitworth rested on Wednesdays and worked at left tackle with the second-team offense, too. The Rams have been pleased with his development thus far, with Les Snead even mentioning him as an unproven player he likes heading into the 2021 season.

Alaric Jackson

Jackson is the real wild card here, as is Max Pircher from Italy. He signed with the Rams as an undrafted rookie this year and still has to make the 53-man roster. But the Rams made him a priority after the draft, so they like his potential. Jackson was a stud at Iowa, starting all 42 of the games he played and earning first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2020 after being a second- and third-team selection in 2018 and 2019, respectively. He'll take time to develop, but Jackson is a player to watch in 2022 if Whitworth retires.

